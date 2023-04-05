Hanford’s City Council has unanimously approved the $4.6 million purchase of and sale agreement for 40 acres of land to be used for developing Heroes Park, a new fire station and a water tank site.

The 40 acres are located east of 9¼ Avenue and just south of Grangeville Boulevard. Hanford officials had previously announced tentative plans to purchase land for the new park at the intersection of Florinda and 9¼ Avenue, but now say that extensive negotiations with the owner of that property failed because of price.

According to a presentation by Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert, a tentative construction schedule for Heroes Park has design completed in June of 2024, with construction to start that fall. 

Associate Editor / Reporter

