Hanford’s City Council has unanimously approved the $4.6 million purchase of and sale agreement for 40 acres of land to be used for developing Heroes Park, a new fire station and a water tank site.
The 40 acres are located east of 9¼ Avenue and just south of Grangeville Boulevard. Hanford officials had previously announced tentative plans to purchase land for the new park at the intersection of Florinda and 9¼ Avenue, but now say that extensive negotiations with the owner of that property failed because of price.
According to a presentation by Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert, a tentative construction schedule for Heroes Park has design completed in June of 2024, with construction to start that fall.
Initial design plans for Heroes Park show 9th Avenue will be extended north to create a west entrance for the park. A photo showing a new design for Heroes Park includes an amphitheater, a skate park, space for a future fire station and other features.
In other business at Tuesday's Council meeting, young residents expressed gratitude for Unidos Por Salud, a local program which specializes in educating children about tobacco. Public comment also included a small number of people voicing opposition to the purchase of the land for Heroes Park, saying that the park should be located somewhere else.
“I’m against it [Heroes Park], have been since the beginning,” said Hanford resident Bob Ramos. “I love parks, 40 acres is great, but 40 acres near another park doesn’t make sense to me.”
Numerous contracts were also approved as part of the consent calendar, including a $96,420 contract with Lechowicz & Tsenh to create a Utility Rate Study and a contract with chemical vendor Univar to act as the sole supplier of the City’s sodium hypochlorite used to clean Hanford’s water supply.
Hanford Police were given the OK to purchase up to $32,000 in gym equipment using a grant that can only be spent on the physical and mental wellness of police officers.
The City Council meeting was preceded by a study session that featured a presentation by the city auditor, who said that the work submitted by the City’s financial staff represented an improvement and a “very large turnaround.”
“These conversations were a little more difficult five years ago, four years ago, three years ago,” said Brian Henderson, who conducted the audit.
The City of Hanford was issued a clean audit, meaning that the City’s financial reporting contained no large misstatements or omissions. The City’s General Fund Reserve is expected to reach 6% at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to the staff report, after Hanford agreed to a $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises. The goal for the reserve is 35%.