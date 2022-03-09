Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday following a series of occurrences that prompted City Council members to criticize her leadership and seek to reorganize the council.
Sharp, who also serves as a council member representing District C, made it clear Thursday she will continue to represent the residents of her district.
"While I continue to relish the opportunity to serve the people of Hanford on its City Council, I resign the position of Mayor, effective immediately," Sharp wrote in the letter addressed to the city clerk.
Sharp was appointed to the mayor's position, with Kalish Morrow appointed as vice-mayor, by the Hanford City Council in December 2021. It was expected she would serve as mayor through 2022.
"The mayor serves at the pleasure of the Council," Sharp said after submitting her resignation. "Yesterday [Wednesday] it became clear to me that there was no way the Council might reconsider their call for reorganization on March 15."
In her letter, Sharp alluded to criticism of the way she handled meetings.
"Much has been made of late of the manner in which I have conducted public meetings," Sharp wrote, referring to a Town Hall meeting held Feb. 16 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
The City Council called the Special Meeting to give the public an opportunity to speak about Northstar Courts, a controversial affordable-housing project slated to be built next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center in Hanford. More than 500 people attended the meeting, which became unruly at times.
"I believe I was right to call people out who failed to observe the Council rules of decorum during public sessions," Sharp wrote in her resignation letter. "Part of my job as Mayor is to enforce the rules. If the Council wishes to change our rules of decorum for operating meetings, we should have that discussion."
Earlier this week, Sharp sent an email to "selected friends and known supporters" encouraging them to support her at the March 15 meeting, which Morrow criticized via social media.
The council will consider the reorganization as planned at the March 15 meeting, according to City Clerk Natalie Corral, and any of the council members could be chosen to serve as mayor.
Former mayor and current Councilmember Francisco Ramirez (District D) requested the discussion about regorganization at the March 1 council meeting, after admonishing Sharp for what he described as outbursts at official meetings.
The council voted 3-0 to place a leadership reorganization on the meeting agenda for March 15. In addition to Ramirez, councilmembers Amanda Saltray (District A) and Art Brieno (District D) voted in favor of considering a reorganization.
Ramirez has stated he would support the appointment of Vice-mayor Morrow to the mayor's seat if that is the preference of the council.
"I believe in the process," Ramirez said the day after he called for a reorganization. "Vice-mayor Kalish is doing an outstanding job and it's just a progression for her to become mayor."
Addressing her social media post Wednesday, Morrow expressed disappointment about how the reorganization was unfolding.
"I think this council, in the past, has worked really well," Morrow said. "So it is disappointing to see where we are now."
In the posting on her Facebook page, Morrow criticized Sharp for sending the "email blast" to her supporters. Morrow wrote that she felt obligated to apologize "for the airing of dirty laundry that's been occurring."
Sharp noted in her resignation letter that she hopes her stepping down from the mayor's seat will "help the Council move forward."
"We have a lot of work to do for the citizens of Hanford, and many challenges ahead," she wrote.
In a statement after submitting her resignation, Sharp said she is not ruling out the possibility of running for Hanford mayor again.
"I look forward to serving as mayor in the future, God willing, once truth, honesty and integrity have been restored to the Hanford City Council," Sharp said.