In an attempt to attract new types of businesses, Hanford's City Council may consider revising the municipal code with lower tax rates for some non-retail cannabis businesses. 

The city currently has no non-retail cannabis businesses, according to staff. 

Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said during a presentation on the issue at a recent study session that Hanford’s tax rates on cannabis businesses working within cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and testing are higher than other regional cities like Woodlake or Lemoore.

