Hanford will hold three community outreach events as part of a campaign to reimagine Hidden Valley Park.

The outreach sessions begin on May 27 at Hidden Valley Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Another is scheduled for June 1 at the Civic Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the last event is set to take place on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In November 2021, the City Council approved the rezoning of an 18-acre lot from low density residential to open space, meaning that the lot can now be developed as a park.

