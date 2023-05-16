Hanford will hold three community outreach events as part of a campaign to reimagine Hidden Valley Park.
The outreach sessions begin on May 27 at Hidden Valley Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Another is scheduled for June 1 at the Civic Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the last event is set to take place on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In November 2021, the City Council approved the rezoning of an 18-acre lot from low density residential to open space, meaning that the lot can now be developed as a park.
The City says that process is now underway. At the community events, Hanford residents can provide their ideas about the features they want to see as part of Hidden Valley Park. A brief introduction will be followed by three activities in order to gather and prioritize ideas.
“These engagement events are designed to be fun, interactive, and informative,” said Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “When it comes to creating public spaces that are innovative and transformational, community participation and engagement is critical to ensure their collective voice is heard and validated.”
Albert added that future changes to Hidden Valley Park will be made only as funding becomes available, in a phased approach.
Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson said that the survey has participants state whether they're a resident, enter their zip code and drop a pin in the area they live, to prevent multiple submissions.