The City of Hanford has chosen the person who will fill a recently created position of community relations manager for the city, and will identify the individual on Aug. 8, City Manager Mario Cifuentez said Wednesday.

"In early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until this year’s annual City Council goal setting retreat, which occurred on March 29, that Council directed staff to move forward with the hiring of that new position," said Cifuentez.

According to Cifuentez, once the position was formally approved by the Council during the mid-cycle budget process, the city created a job description and conducted an open recruitment for the position.

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

