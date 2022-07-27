The City of Hanford has chosen the person who will fill a recently created position of community relations manager for the city, and will identify the individual on Aug. 8, City Manager Mario Cifuentez said Wednesday.
"In early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until this year’s annual City Council goal setting retreat, which occurred on March 29, that Council directed staff to move forward with the hiring of that new position," said Cifuentez.
According to Cifuentez, once the position was formally approved by the Council during the mid-cycle budget process, the city created a job description and conducted an open recruitment for the position.
The city received more than a dozen applications and has selected the top candidate to fill the new position, Cifuentez said. The new community relations manager will begin work on Aug. 8, when the formal announcement is made.
The community relations manager will be responsible for maintaining the city's social media accounts as well as acting as a liaison between the city and community, among other duties.
The position falls under the city manager's office, and the community relations manager will help to "advise city management in the development and implementation of effective current and long range policies, plans and practices which enhance its relations with the public," according to the flyer created for the job posting.
The job will come with an extensive benefits package in addition to a monthly salary between $6,719 and $8,205 based on qualifications and experience.
The benefits package includes a cellphone stipend of $50 per month, a retirement plan through CalPERS, and health insurence that includes dental and vision.
During a town hall meeting this week to address a downtown traffic plan, Mayor Kalish Morrow said the position will "handle the public relations aspect of our local government."
"I can't change the past, but moving forward we can do better," she said, responding to commenters who raised concerns about Council transparency, specifically related to the Northstar Courts project.
Councilmember Amanda Saltry, who also attended the meeting, said "We are trying to create a better understanding and make sure everyone's voices are heard."
The community relations manager will be responsible for creating press releases and act as the media relations point of contact for the city as well as develop, coordinate and participate in press conferences, according to the flyer.