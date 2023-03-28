City officials at an annual City Council goals and objectives workshop approved five new goals for the City of Hanford this week, including better recruitment and retention of city employees.

The goals and objectives will be used to guide city staff in developing a budget to present to City Council by the end of April.

“The goal, pun intended, is to get them to establish goals that we can use to develop the budget,” said City Manager Mario Cifuentez. “The one question I will ask folks, funding is tight, is that purchase, is that project, consistent with the council adopted goals.”

Associate Editor / Reporter

