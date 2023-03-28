City officials at an annual City Council goals and objectives workshop approved five new goals for the City of Hanford this week, including better recruitment and retention of city employees.
The goals and objectives will be used to guide city staff in developing a budget to present to City Council by the end of April.
“The goal, pun intended, is to get them to establish goals that we can use to develop the budget,” said City Manager Mario Cifuentez. “The one question I will ask folks, funding is tight, is that purchase, is that project, consistent with the council adopted goals.”
Goals fell under the headings of quality of life, fiscal sustainability, outreach and transparent government, customer service and employer of choice. Some objectives were carried over from the previous year. Some were modified, and some were entirely new.
Cifuentez said that the employer of choice goal aims to develop Hanford as a key destination for new employees.
“Council was very much on board with us investing in our own,” Cifuentez said. “We had our first ever leadership academy this last year. We just had customer service training yesterday, and we had two more planned over the next month."
Managers employed by the City have the option for an alternative work schedule that breaks the traditional 80 hours of work every two weeks into nine days so employees can get an extra day off every two weeks.
Cifuentez said moving every employee onto the 9/80 schedule, with City Hall closed every other Friday, could offer extra benefits to employees and allow the public to visit the City to do business outside of working hours.
The City of Hanford has more than 300 full-time positions, with 15 vacancies as of March 24. Recent initiatives already implemented by the city to bolster retention include a sign-on bonus for certain positions.
“Most recently, to fill really hard positions, we’ve created a bonus program where if folks refer a friend, once that new employee passes probation, the employee that referred them can get a bonus,” Cifuentez said. “Part of that is because we have employees that just aren’t sticking around. Recruitments take time, they take effort.”
Cifuentez said in the last several years of his career, one of his goals is to help mold another city manager or director to counteract the difficulty of finding new blood.
“I started college as a dairy science major,” Cifuentez said. “I lived in an agricultural area and started working for a city to put myself through college, and ended up sticking with it. Very few people go to college and say man, I want to get into local government. When you look at the pensions that used to be really good, the pension now is still good but not as lucrative as it was before.”