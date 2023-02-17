The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will continue a public hearing on the annexation of approximately 93 acres of King’s County land into the city.

The Council meeting will open with a study session that includes a debriefing on the 2022 Winter Wonderland event and an overview of the City’s process in annexing new land.

The Winter Wonderland event in 2022 generated $375,394 in revenue and $349,282 in expenses, with an overall profit of $26,112, according to the agenda packet. The event tent’s expenses, however, exceeded revenue.

