The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will continue a public hearing on the annexation of approximately 93 acres of King’s County land into the city.
The Council meeting will open with a study session that includes a debriefing on the 2022 Winter Wonderland event and an overview of the City’s process in annexing new land.
The Winter Wonderland event in 2022 generated $375,394 in revenue and $349,282 in expenses, with an overall profit of $26,112, according to the agenda packet. The event tent’s expenses, however, exceeded revenue.
Winter Wonderland additionally sold 17,779 tickets and had 94 average skaters per session.
After the study session, there will be a public hearing continued from the Feb. 7 council meeting determining whether to annex a subset of Kings County land surrounded by the city's borders.
The island, referred to as Island 4, is the last remaining piece of land from a series of Kings County islands that have been annexed into the City. A previous hearing sought to decide the fate of the annexation but was delayed after council members heard concerns from Onan Champi about the impact of zoning changes on his fencing business.
Champi said that he was in favor of the annexation overall but disagreed with the current pre-zoning for the annexed area, which is a mix of low-density residential zoning and mixed-use commercial.
Under the current pre-zoning, Champi’s business would be allowed to continue since his operations on parcels he already owns would be authorized as a grandfathered use of the land. However, Champi would not be able to significantly expand his business to new parcels and properties under the mixed-use commercial zoning.
In an extended response filed with the City Clerk and sent to council members after the meeting, Champi said he has expressed concerns over the ability to effectively expand his business because of zoning changes caused by the annexation since 2019.
City staff at the Feb. 7 meeting said delaying the annexation would allow confusion between local police and fire departments as to who responds to calls in that piece of land to continue.
Delaying the annexation, according to staff, would also cause the city to be unsuccessful in any other annexation requests until Island 4 becomes a part of the City of Hanford, while changing a small piece of land to be zoned differently would serve as an example of undesirable spot zoning.
After the study session, the hearing will resume and council members will decide whether to submit an application to annex the land to regional agencies.
In other business, the Parks and Traffic Commission could get new two commissioners, Bert Parolini and Scott Goddard, if their applications to the Commission are approved by City Council. Both applicants are former or current members of the California Highway Patrol.
The last scheduled meeting for the Parks and Traffic Commission on Jan. 26 was canceled. The Parks and Traffic Commission would have been unable to hold a quorum because of vacancies on the commission, but the City of Hanford said the meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items, not a lack of commission members.