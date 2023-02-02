The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will listen to a presentation on the availability of $84 million in California Department of Transportation money for the development of regional transportation planning.
Part of the regional planning would include the Central Valley Corridor portion of the High Speed Rail project.
The state Department of Transportation has opened an application guide and call for applications for the money that is slated to support state goals, including planning that connects regional cities and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
A proposed Hanford project that involves other public entities would progress strategies and recommendations to connect multiple transit services in the valley to each other, additionally aiming to reduce sprawl, preserve agricultural land and advance transit-oriented development, according to the staff report.
The Hanford project includes advancing planning for the Cross Valley Corridor Rail project, a piece of the California High Speed Rail project that includes the planned Kings-Tulare station at Hanford.
The council will additionally discuss the annexation of a 93-acre island of Kings County land inside Hanford’s borders. The agenda for the Feb. 7 meeting describes the project as generally located east of 10th Avenue, South of Florinda Street and North of Lacey Boulevard.
In 2021, the Local Agency Formation Commission of Kings County approved the annexation of seven other county islands into the City of Hanford. This 93-acre island is the last remaining island of Kings County land in the city.
Also Tuesday, the Hanford Police Department’s fleet could see an upgrade if the council approves a sub-lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to acquire and upfit 11 Dodge Durangos to the tune of $891,000.
The council will also examine the renewal of a one-year lease of the Hanford Soccer Complex that expired in December of last year. The lease between the City of Hanford and the Kings Rehabilitation center would cost $2,000 a month and would last 18 months instead of 12 like the previous lease.