The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will listen to a presentation on the availability of $84 million in California Department of Transportation money for the development of regional transportation planning.

Part of the regional planning would include the Central Valley Corridor portion of the High Speed Rail project. 

The state Department of Transportation has opened an application guide and call for applications for the money that is slated to support state goals, including planning that connects regional cities and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

