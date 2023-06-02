Hanford’s City Council will consider a request to relocate a mural to an outside wall of HerbNJoy, a Hanford cannabis dispensary, on Tuesday night next week.

The mural includes three photos of different groups of bicyclists in Hanford and is created from vinyl panels, according to the staff report. The mural was previously placed on the north-facing wall of HerbNJoy, near the intersection of Douty and Fifth streets, but was taken down because it didn’t comply with Hanford’s municipal code.

Under the code, a permit is required before a wall mural is placed on a building.

