Hanford’s City Council will consider a request to relocate a mural to an outside wall of HerbNJoy, a Hanford cannabis dispensary, on Tuesday night next week.
The mural includes three photos of different groups of bicyclists in Hanford and is created from vinyl panels, according to the staff report. The mural was previously placed on the north-facing wall of HerbNJoy, near the intersection of Douty and Fifth streets, but was taken down because it didn’t comply with Hanford’s municipal code.
Under the code, a permit is required before a wall mural is placed on a building.
The Council will also consider approval of a military equipment use policy from the Hanford Police Department. Under California law, law enforcement agencies must have such a policy approved by whatever body governs the agency. In this case, that’s Hanford’s City Council.
According to the equipment report for last year, the police department did not receive any complaints about their use of military equipment. Planned equipment expenditures for 2023 include replacing munitions, annual maintenance costs for vehicles and purchasing a new robot used during SWAT incidents.
Also at the meeting, the Council will review raising wages for part-time workers. The new salary schedules would line up with California’s minimum wage requirements.
Prior to the meeting, a study session will continue a conversation about the city budget for fiscal year 2023-24. Previous study sessions have looked at spending from the City’s general fund and enterprise funds.
Tuesday's session will look at an operating budget review for the City, including a later session item studying Hanford’s master fee schedule, including potentially raising fees around Hanford Fire enforcement and development impacts around the Hanford airport.
The study session will also review Hanford’s school resource officer program, in which police officers monitor student safety, handle criminal incidents and otherwise mentor and intervene with students where necessary.