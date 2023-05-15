Hanford’s City Council will receive public comment on a proposed action plan that outlines scenarios for spending $521,703 in Community Development Block Grant money Tuesday night.

The plan proposes putting $139,108 towards housing rehabilitation, $200,000 toward a Homeless Navigation Center — the location has yet to be determined — and $139,108 towards the rehabilitation of existing housing by providing loans and grants for affordable housing.

A further $48,255 would be put towards a home delivery meal program for people with disabilities or the elderly who are homebound, via the Kings County Commission on Aging. The action plan says the funding is estimated to supply 6,391 meals.

