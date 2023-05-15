Hanford’s City Council will receive public comment on a proposed action plan that outlines scenarios for spending $521,703 in Community Development Block Grant money Tuesday night.
The plan proposes putting $139,108 towards housing rehabilitation, $200,000 toward a Homeless Navigation Center — the location has yet to be determined — and $139,108 towards the rehabilitation of existing housing by providing loans and grants for affordable housing.
A further $48,255 would be put towards a home delivery meal program for people with disabilities or the elderly who are homebound, via the Kings County Commission on Aging. The action plan says the funding is estimated to supply 6,391 meals.
The operation of a Hanford warming center would receive $20,000, with $10,000 proposed for a two-year grant for the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance.
The plan proposes putting the final $104,340 towards administration costs for spending the grant.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council will consider adopting a number of different roadway projects, including one which would widen and reconstruct East Lacey Boulevard. The first phase of the project would be located between 10th Avenue and Sierra Drive, the second phase between East Lacey Boulevard from 10th Avenue to the west right of way of the Union Pacific railroad and San Joaquin Valley railroad.
Both phases call for two lanes in each direction with turn lanes, and would include new sidewalks, ADA ramps, new drainage and other features.
The final project on the table is the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of 9th and Lacey, including the installation of ADA ramps and signal poles.
Phase one of the project would cost $7.4 million, phase two would cost $3.4 million, with the traffic signal installation at Lacey and 9th costing $566,000. Any project approved by the council would be at least partially funded by the City’s road maintenance and rehabilitation account, which is estimated to bring in $1,441,165 over the 2023 fiscal year. The projects are projected to start in March of 2025, July of 2025, and April of 2025, respectively.
City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that although the total cost of the proposed project list exceeds the road maintenance and rehabilitation account balance, the city is hoping to secure additional funding to complete the full project. Cifuentez added the City has asked Congressman David Valadao and Sen. Alex Padilla to include the $7 million request as part of the federal appropriation process.
Following the public hearings, the council will consider approval of a new Local Roadway and Safety Plan. The document explains some of the City’s most dangerous intersections, with an early draft showing the majority of the City’s crashes happen at intersections.
A preliminary draft of the report showed some of the most common intersections for accidents were the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard, 11th Avenue and Florinda Street, and 12th Avenue and Lacey.
The council will also hear a presentation about how the City taxes businesses that sell cannabis during a study session that precedes the meeting. A staff report for Tuesday’s council meeting suggests that changing non-retail tax rates for cannabis to be more competitive with other cities in the area would incentivize more businesses to come to Hanford. The same report says there are three retail cannabis operations in Hanford but zero non-retail cannabis businesses.
City staff could prepare amendments to the rate structure for the measure, based on council input during the study session.
Also during the study session, the council will take another look at the City’s budget and potential new projects. A previous study session on May 2 looked at potential projects that would be paid from the General Fund. Tuesday's presentation details capital improvement projects from other funds.