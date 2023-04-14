The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will consider a request to modify the balcony and porch of a building that is more than a century old.
The Kings Hand Laundry Building operated until 2015 and was constructed in the early 1900s. If the request is approved, a new balcony and porch will be constructed which will resemble the previous building as much as possible, according to the staff report.
City staff will also ask for authorization to award a contract to QK, Inc., based out of Visalia, for up to $94,840 to provide planning and environmental services for the Hanford Reorganization Project. The services would allow the annexation of three islands on the boundaries of Hanford’s city limits, the annexation of land recently purchased by the City to develop Heroes Park and the annexation of land on the south side of town to expand the industrial park.
The project will include re-zoning the Heroes Park land, and land just outside of Hidden Valley Park, to open space. Both of the zonings require amendments to Hanford’s General Plan, which lays out plans and goals to accommodate Hanford’s development until 2035.
According to Deputy City Manager Jason Waters, if the property outside of Hidden Valley Park is re-zoned, the area could be developed as park space.
This re-zoning would double the size of Hidden Valley Park to 36 acres, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
In other business, Hanford’s Police Department is asking to purchase a new Recon Scout Camera System, which will cost $16,500.
According to the staff report, the existing recon scout camera has been in use for over 10 years.
James Edlund, support division lieutenant, said the department has seen the robot experience connectivity issues and shut down while it is supposed to clear high risk areas inside of residences, and the system’s battery life has deteriorated.
Edlund added that newer technology has video and audio capabilities the previous system lacks, which Edlund says increases the department’s ability to protect its officers and locate victims or suspects.
The expansion of Hanford’s sphere of influence will also be considered by the Council, and if approved, staff will file with the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission to expand the sphere of influence mostly to the south, expanding all the way past Jackson Avenue.
The 7 p.m. City Council meeting at the Civic Auditorium will be preceded by a study session at 5 p.m., during which the council will discuss objectives created during a workshop at the end of March and measurable goals to accomplish the objectives.