The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will consider a request to modify the balcony and porch of a building that is more than a century old.

The Kings Hand Laundry Building operated until 2015 and was constructed in the early 1900s. If the request is approved, a new balcony and porch will be constructed which will resemble the previous building as much as possible, according to the staff report.

City staff will also ask for authorization to award a contract to QK, Inc., based out of Visalia, for up to $94,840 to provide planning and environmental services for the Hanford Reorganization Project. The services would allow the annexation of three islands on the boundaries of Hanford’s city limits, the annexation of land recently purchased by the City to develop Heroes Park and the annexation of land on the south side of town to expand the industrial park.

