Hanford City Council members this week considered a presentation from city staff for proposed renovations and improvements to Civic Park.
Under the agenda heading, "Study Session," council members reportedly reviewed and discussed the proposal during an afternoon closed meeting.
Civic Park, the report states, "is the iconic place where visitors and Hanford residents come together to be reminded of Hanford's rich heritage."
However, a city staff report notes increased foot traffic places more demands on the city to maintain grass areas, restrooms and infrastructure, necessitating the need for upgrades.
Referring to Civic Park as "the heart of the community," the report estimates a total of 115 annual special events take place at the public facility. Among the many activities hosted at the downtown community plaza, the report mentions Thursday Night Market, Winter Wonderland, the annual Renaissance Fair, Food Truck Takeover, car shows and concerts.
"These events attract thousands of visitors, bringing the community together while also attracting regional visitors," the report states, noting these activities help bring customers to local businesses, which translates into more economic development.
"To meet the changing needs of this cherished park, we are recommending a renovation and improvement project that would reduce maintenance, improve the user experience, enhance accessibility, improve the flexibility of the space, and enhance the historic nature of the park," city staff states in its presentation to the council.
Although the report does not mention a specific dollar figure for funding Civic Park upgrades, it includes several major proposed improvements to the municipal park. These are reflected in a "Civic Park Renovation Concept Proposal" map, presented to the council during the Jan. 18, 2022 presentation.
Significant Improvements
- Modify existing landscape and park amenities by creating the Court Street Promenade, including a 42-foot narrow walkway connecting Irwin and Douty streets. The proposed promenade would be approximately 17,430 square feet and constructed with stamped concrete to mimic Courthouse Square and retain "the park's historical aesthetics."
- Increase the flexibility of the current grass area: To help reduce maintenance and water costs, the center grass currently occupying an area of the civic auditorium would be replaced by stamped concrete. Staff estimates this area to be approximately 10,000 square feet.
- Expand capacity of restroom facilities: To help accommodate increased demand for restrooms during special events, city staff is recommending adding a prefabricated restroom in the northeast corner of the park. "The restroom will serve the needs of the park and decrease the need for portable toilets during large community events," the report states.
- The popularity of the ice-skating rink for Winter Wonderland as well as food trucks and other vendors places a burden on the park's electrical and natural gas infrastructure, the report notes. To accommodate increased power loads, city staff is recommending upgrading the electrical capacity including 14 park lights "to improve nighttime visibility and park safety." The majority of the new lights would be installed on the western side of Civic Park.
Fiscal Impact
City staff did not offer a cost estimate for the council's consideration because the proposal is currently in the preliminary stage.
"The financial impact from the proposed improvements will not be known until more direction is provided to staff on the proposal," the report states.
As noted by Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow at the beginning of this week's Hanford City Council regular session, "No actions were taken" during the closed session.
