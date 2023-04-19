The Hanford City Council unanimously approved a modification to the Kings Hand Laundry Building Tuesday with Councilwoman Diane Sharp absent.
The building was constructed around 1911 or 1912, according to a presentation by city staff, and operated until 2015.
The modification includes the replacement of the building's former balcony and porch. According to the staff report a new balcony and porch will be constructed that resembles the old one as closely as possible, including a similar design, color and location.
A new feature of the design includes three wooden steps on the porch to accommodate visitors who struggled with the height of the original design.
To open the meeting, the council formally welcomed one of the city’s newest and furriest members of the Hanford Police Department, a K-9 named Jett, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois.
According to a recent press release from the City of Hanford, the Hanford Police K-9 Foundation donated around $20,000 for the purchase and handling of Jett. The K-9 and his handler, Hanford Police Officer Sean-Paul Crain, started their first shift together with the Hanford Police Department on Feb. 20.
“At home, he’s extremely family-friendly,” Crain said. “At work, he has a huge amount of drive. He’s a highly motivated dog."
Also on Tuesday, a contract was awarded to Visalia-based firm QK. Inc. to perform environmental and planning work associated with annexations outside of Hanford. The services will include the annexation of property linked to Hanford’s industrial park on the south side of town and property on the east side of town associated with the development of Heroes Park.
According to Deputy City Manager Jason Waters, the contract will be funded through Hanford’s General Fund and by the more than $8 million Proposition 68 grant awarded to the City by the state to build Heroes Park. The cost of services won't exceed $94,480, according to the staff report.
In other business, Hanford Police got the green light to replace their Recon Camera System. Support Division Lieutenant James Edlund said in an email on Friday that a new recon system would increase officer safety and replace a system with deteriorating battery life that has been in use for more than 10 years.
The council also approved Hanford’s first expansion of its sphere of influence since 2008. A sphere of influence serves as the boundary around a city where it is likely to provide future services, according to staff. Hanford can only apply to annex land within the boundaries of its sphere of influence.
During a study session preceding the council meeting, five objectives created at a workshop near the end of March were discussed.
Of the five objectives, the goal for outreach and transparent government was front and center Tuesday. As part of the goal, city staff have developed a draft of a media relations policy and asked the council for input on what the city’s social media policy should look like, including whether followers of Hanford’s social media accounts should be allowed to comment on the city’s social media posts.
City Council generally expressed support for what was described as a one-way flow of information, where followers would not be allowed to comment on City posts, to shield the City from legal liability and save staff from spending time monitoring social media pages for unrelated comments.