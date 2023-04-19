The Hanford City Council unanimously approved a modification to the Kings Hand Laundry Building Tuesday with Councilwoman Diane Sharp absent.

The building was constructed around 1911 or 1912, according to a presentation by city staff, and operated until 2015.

The modification includes the replacement of the building's former balcony and porch. According to the staff report a new balcony and porch will be constructed that resembles the old one as closely as possible, including a similar design, color and location.

