Hanford’s City Council approved the purchase of a Pierce Impel Fire Engine for $998,843, with Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis absent from the meeting Tuesday night.

The city budget for this year allocated up to $1,050,000 for the purchase of a single fire truck. But Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said he planned to come back to City Council to purchase a second fire truck for the department upon the planned receipt of $1 million in California state funding.

“I promise this Council that I will always try to spend someone else’s money before I spend ours,” Pendergrass said.

Associate Editor / Reporter

