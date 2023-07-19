Hanford’s City Council approved the purchase of a Pierce Impel Fire Engine for $998,843, with Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis absent from the meeting Tuesday night.
The city budget for this year allocated up to $1,050,000 for the purchase of a single fire truck. But Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said he planned to come back to City Council to purchase a second fire truck for the department upon the planned receipt of $1 million in California state funding.
“I promise this Council that I will always try to spend someone else’s money before I spend ours,” Pendergrass said.
The Council also approved over $1 million in estimated funding from Southern California Edison be allocated to underground utility lines near East Lacey Boulevard, with Councilmember Diane Sharp abstaining from the vote. Utility lines between Jessie Avenue and east of Wilson Lane will be affected by the project, according to a staff report.
A project which would create a memorandum of understanding to annex a number of “islands” of Kings County into the City of Hanford was postponed to another meeting after City Council members asked for more information on the project.
An island is considered to be a piece of unincorporated land that is surrounded on all sides by the City. Land can also be considered an island if it's bordered by the City on all sides but one, when it’s located directly on the City’s border.
Mayor Travis Paden said he felt homeowners in islands affected by city annexation should be given more time to voice concerns and feared approving an agreement with the County could tie the City’s hands in future discussions. Councilmember Sharp abstained from the discussion due to a conflict of interest.
The Council also approved completion for two separate construction projects. The first expanded the parking lot at the Police Activities League at a cost of $491,945.31, with the second expanding the parking lot of the Police Department itself at a cost of $593,749.19.
The notice of completion for the Police Department’s parking lot was delayed at a June Council meeting after Champi Fencing president Onan Champi said during the public comment period that the City still owed Champi Fencing for work done on the project. Champi thanked the City and the Public Works Department Tuesday for resolving the issue.
The City Council also voted to increase the tax levy amount for the Live Oak Community Facilities District. Taxes generated by the district can be used for maintenance, flood protection services and other programs. The tax numbers are adjusted yearly based on the Consumer Price Index.
The projected $194,424 in taxes can only be used for services that the City doesn’t already provide.
“One of the main reasons a CFD (community facilities district) was used for Live Oak was in order to collect assessments to pay for maintenance of storm drains,” said City Attorney Ty Mizote.
The meeting was preceded by a study session that included results from a series of surveys asking residents what features they want to see at Hidden Valley Park. An online survey distributed by the City generated 775 responses, with some of the most popular requests being park lighting, park restrooms and walking or biking trails.