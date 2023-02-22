The annexation of approximately 93 acres of Kings County land into the City of Hanford was approved 4-0 Tuesday by the City Council.
Councilmember Diane Sharp abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.
The land, referred to as Island #4, is surrounded on all sides by the city and was one of eight “islands” previously identified by city staff for annexation. Seven of the islands have already been annexed.
At a Feb. 7 public hearing on the annexation Onan Champi, president of Champi Fencing, a local fencing company located on the island, said he approved of the annexation overall but asked councilmembers for zoning which would allow his property to continue operating and expanding as it would under pre-existing county zoning.
Under zoning applied by the City of Hanford, Champi Fencing can continue operations but cannot increase square footage beyond 10% of the original property.
“I’m disappointed but not surprised in the vote last night,” Champi said after the meeting. “What am I going to do is do a lot more research before I do anything else, have more specific information from a lot more sources in front of me before I make a decision on what my next move is going to be.”
Champi said he considers council members reasonable and is considering ways to present more or different information to Council in the future. He said he plans on staying at the annexed property for a while.
“Right now, everything’s going to pretty much stay the same in the short-term,” Champi said. “We’re going to operate the same way in the short-term, and we’re going to figure out what our long-term plans are going to be.”
City staff said during the meeting that applying the commercial service zoning previously used by Kings County would delay the annexation, not fit with Hanford’s General Plan and create more non-conforming parcels in the area rather than less.
Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said after the meeting that many of the parcels in the affected area that would be classified as non-conforming under commercial service zoning are houses or single-family homes. While many of the houses are already considered non-conforming uses under county zoning, Waters said that the city tries to minimize the overall number of non-conforming uses.
“If you apply service commercial to all this, single-family homes aren’t allowed in the service commercial city zone, so now every single one of those homes is non-conforming,” Waters said.
It’s unclear as to how the houses ended up as a non-conforming use in current county zoning.
Other planned annexations, including one near the south side of town, are likely to move forward now that the City Council has approved the annexation of Island #4.
“Council authorized us to annex a portion of the south side of town to expand the industrial park,” Waters said. “There will be another proposed annexation for increasing the industrial area.”
In other business, public comment focused overwhelmingly on a roundabout set to be constructed at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets. Although one resident spoke in favor of the roundabout, almost all the other speakers opposed it.
“If I were to do any kind of project in downtown that would affect any of those businesses, you’d be damned sure I’d ask those business owners before I did anything,” said Jeff Mora, resident and former president of Sons of Liberty 1776.
Public comments opposing the roundabout were usually greeted by applause from the audience, as were the comments in support of rezoning the annexation for Champi Fencing.
A study session preceding the main council meeting covered the annexation process more generally and reviewed the operations of Winter Wonderland. A recently updated financial report said the event brought in $375,394 in revenue and cost the city $369,282, representing a cost recovery of 100.7 percent.
Previous reports did not include a $20,000 expense for the event’s electricity, as the electricity bill only came in the same day of the Council meeting, according to Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.
The City Council also:
- Approved the appointment of Bert Parolini and Scott Goddard to the Parking and Traffic Commission and created alternate seats on both the Parks and Recreation and Parking and Traffic Commissions.
- Approved the Hanford Police Department's acceptance of a $70,110 grant for local tobacco enforcement.
The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for March 7.