The annexation of approximately 93 acres of Kings County land into the City of Hanford was approved 4-0 Tuesday by the City Council.

Councilmember Diane Sharp abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.

The land, referred to as Island #4, is surrounded on all sides by the city and was one of eight “islands” previously identified by city staff for annexation. Seven of the islands have already been annexed.

