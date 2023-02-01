Hanford’s City Council approved a legal settlement during a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 which would pay Helena Agri-Enterprises $12.5 million, officially ending a case brought against the City six years ago caused by a property disagreement. 

In 2014, Helena Agri-Enterprises wanted to expand their facility on East Lacey Boulevard to include storage for dry and liquid fertilizers. City Council amended the municipal code and granted Helena a conditional use permit, which would have allowed the company to expand their facility.

After the council approved Helena’s expansion, Fresno-based developer John Kashian halted engineering work on what is now the Costco shopping center. Kashian said at the time that the presence of a chemical facility across the street from his new development would jeopardize his investment and make it difficult to lease the property to businesses, particularly restaurants.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you