Hanford’s City Council approved a legal settlement during a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 which would pay Helena Agri-Enterprises $12.5 million, officially ending a case brought against the City six years ago caused by a property disagreement.
In 2014, Helena Agri-Enterprises wanted to expand their facility on East Lacey Boulevard to include storage for dry and liquid fertilizers. City Council amended the municipal code and granted Helena a conditional use permit, which would have allowed the company to expand their facility.
After the council approved Helena’s expansion, Fresno-based developer John Kashian halted engineering work on what is now the Costco shopping center. Kashian said at the time that the presence of a chemical facility across the street from his new development would jeopardize his investment and make it difficult to lease the property to businesses, particularly restaurants.
A subsequent special council meeting called in November 2014 saw Hanford’s city council rescind its approval of the zoning change that would have allowed Helena’s expansion. A subsequent plan was born, where the City of Hanford would purchase Helena’s facility on East Lacey Boulevard while Helena would purchase a new facility at the Kings Industrial park. Hanford would compensate Helena’s relocation by relocating the existing improvements on Helena’s Lacey property and constructing replacements for improvements that could not be relocated, as explained in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Hanford’s council at the time.
Both parties agree that the agreement broke down in 2015. A staff report for Tuesday's meeting stated that Helena identified its relocation costs at the time at $14.6 million.
Michael Johnson, an attorney with Griswold, LaSalle, Cobb, Dowd & Gin, the law firm who represented the City of Hanford in this case, pointed out that the $12.5 million settlement figure was less than the relocation costs presented by Helena. Johnson said that sales tax revenues from Costco were probably ten times those generated by Helena.
“The idea of bringing Costco to town was always a good idea,” Johnson said. “Not just for the current City Council, but for the City Councils of the past.”
In January of 2016, it seemed that Costco’s development and Helena’s relocation would finally begin. Former City Manager Darrel Pyle described Costco’s development as “on-track," at the time and the last five properties needed to construct the shopping center were purchased in a special meeting that month, including Helena’s frontage area and office building.
Helena and the City entered into a purchase agreement in 2016 for the property in the Industrial Park. The staff report for the Jan. 31 meeting states that Helena was unable to close, and the City terminated escrow. Helena meanwhile alleges in their complaints that the City improperly cancelled the escrow process after receiving notice that the City would only close on the property if Helena dropped their existing lawsuit over what Helena describes in their complaint as the “2014 agreement.”
The complaint against the City of Hanford regarding the 2014 agreement was filed in April of 2017 in Kings County Superior Court by Helena. Helena subsequently amended the complaint in June 2018 to include grievances against the City of Hanford from their interaction in 2016. Helena announced an application to relocate to Lemoore in December of 2020.
Johnson felt that the City had good odds of victory if the case had gone to trial, but described a settlement of $12.5 million as making perfect sense when looking at a potential $50 million downside, even if the City was likely to win six or seven times out of ten.
Johnson acknowledged that Helena had also worked hard to stay with Hanford but said ultimately the two entities could not reach an agreement.
“We remained very confident that the City of Hanford could prevail at trial,” Johnson said. “The City of Hanford worked very hard from day one to bring in Costco and keep Helena as a taxpaying member of Hanford. They did everything they could to keep both of those groups happy from the very beginning.”
The $12.5 million settlement between the City and company was reached in a recent mediation session and approved by City Council on Jan. 31. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that there were many internal funds that could be used to pay for the $7.5 million initial payment required for the settlement, but the city had not identified which funds make sense to use as of Tuesday afternoon.
“City Council, as good stewards of city tax revenues, reached the conclusion where having a settlement where we could have a down payment of $7.5 million dollars and pay the remaining $5 million over the remaining five years, would put us in the best position to make sure there would be no negative impact on the essential requirements of the city,” Johnson said.
Johnson emphasized that these essential services provided by the City, including Hanford’s Fire and Police departments, would not be affected by the settlement. Johnson said this was a result of deliberate work with City Council and City staff, including the city manager and finance director, when negotiating the settlement.