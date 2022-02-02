The Hanford City Council this week discussed the urgency of hiring a full-time code compliance officer, ultimately coming to no conclusion.
Unable to approve the position two weeks ago, City Council members again failed to reach a majority vote to fill a third, full-time position for a code compliance officer.
A motion to hire a full-time code compliance officer failed in a 2–2 vote. Mayor Diane Sharp voted in favor of filling the full-time position, while Councilmember Art Brieno opposed it.
The council heard a presentation this week outlining the need to hire a full-time position, which pays $92,000 including benefits.
A presentation made by Tom Webb, Hanford City building official, provided data and photos to support the request to add an additional officer to issue code violation citations and enforce compliance.
"Right now, we are reactive," Webb told Sharp (District C), Amanda Saltray (District A), Francisco Ramirez (District B) and Brieno (District E).
Vice-Mayor Kalish Morrow (District B) was absent from the meeting.
Repeating a refrain made during the first request for a full-time code compliance officer, Webb said the goal is to become more proactive with enforcement options such as issuing citations and fines — and even placing liens on properties.
City laws ignored
The need for a Hanford code compliance officer arises because of the growing list of procedural requirements the City must fulfill before taking punitive actions against code violators, Webb told the council.
The upshot: A few code violators make it necessary for the city to hire sufficient personnel in order to legally enforce business and residential building and property laws.
Referring to the "broken window" theory, Webb reminded the council that the sooner problems are addressed, the less likely the city is to see more issues arise. If a single window is broken, and it's fixed right away, he said, the chances of surrounding windows being broken are minimized.
The same theory holds true for abandoned mattresses, hazardous debris and unsightly graffitti, Webb said.
"The debris that's just being dumped on vacant lots, it's frustrating that I can't just take it off," Hanford's building official said after the council meeting.
Unlike the previous meeting, City staff made a much stronger case — not only for the need to enforce code compliance throughout Hanford, but its decision to request a full-time officer.
"We're getting a lot more complaints from residences, as well as businesses," said Mario Cifuentez, city manager, who added complaints have increased significantly since the emergence of COVID-19.
Cifuentez attributed the increase in code-compliance complaints — particularly from residents — to the number of people with illnesses, job furloughs or working from home.
People are also "more aware of their environment," he said.
"We believe we have the revenue to add this position," the city manager informed the Council. He strongly recommended making the code-compliance officer a full-time position instead of part time.
Unmoved, Councilmember Brieno made a motion to hire a part-time officer. However, that motion also failed by a 2–2 vote.
Unsightly photos shown
The strongest argument for hiring a full-time code compliance officer came from Webb. He gave the council a detailed slide presentation, complete with a history overview of the position, the general necessity of code enforcement within municipalities, types of violations Hanford typically encounters, methods for enforcing codes, and data from 2006 to 2022 specifying the number of code violation cases opened and closed by city staff.
Webb's presentation included 18 photos of violations — from mattresses dumped on vacant lots and unsanitary food cooling-storage containers to plumbing and electrical wiring hazards to rat infestation and dismantled vehicles.
"Prior to the Code Compliance Division," the History Overview states, "a building inspector was assigned to do code enforcement along with their current assignment."
Historically, many of the cases fell through the cracks and proved ineffective, according to Webb, who noted Hanford hired its first full-time code compliance officer in 2006.
The purpose of adding a full-time officer, he told the city council, is to provide residents and business owners with more friendly and personalized service, to more fairly assess issues, and to streamline the process.
"The City of Hanford strives to maintain a healthy, safe and clean environment," Webb emphasized during his presentation. "We carry out land-use policy and preserve the quality of life for the residents and businesses."
Although Webb's presentation did not address concerns about the decrease in property values of code-compliant homes and businesses surrounded by violators, the issue of "carports" for covering vehicles came up.
Portable garages are illegal in Hanford, according to the city manager.
Councilmember Brieno expressed concerns that many residents, particularly in his district — where garages are either used as rooms or are non-existent — rely on portable carports to provide shade for vehicles during hot months in the Central Valley.
Webb listed nearly two dozen code violations commonly encountered in Hanford including:
- Abandoned buildings
- Inoperative vehicles
- Shoddy pool maintenance
- Substandard buildings with electrical and mechanical hazards
- Health and safety violations
- Parking on lawns and in yards
- Zoning violations and lack of business licenses
The building official told council members city staff are diligent about providing warnings for infractions prior to issuing citations and enforcing fines. However, Webb also made clear current staff is overwhelmed with the rise in code violations — thereby necessitating the request for a full-time officer.
During his presentation, Webb presented the council with a slide showing the number of cases opened and closed each fiscal year since 2006–2007, when 1,607 code violation cases reportedly were never closed. By comparison, the following year — after hiring its first full-time code violation officer — the city opened 768 cases and closed 747.
From 2020 to 2021, according to Webb, Hanford opened 516 code violation cases and closed 468. Thus far, in 2022, 279 cases were opened and 236 closed, the presentation shows.
Webb, who spent more than 30 minutes addressing concerns and answering questions, said after the meeting he was a bit frustrated by the 2–2 vote.
"I was disappointed that they didn't approve the position," he said.
For its part, the council agreed to review issues and revisit whether to approve the request for a full-time position during an upcoming meeting.
"We'll try to answer their questions and relieve some of their concerns," Webb said.
