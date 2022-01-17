The Hanford City Council meets at 7 p.m., Jan 18, 2022 at the council chambers at 400 N. Douty Street.
The open meeting will be preceded by a closed afternoon session to discuss proposed renovations to Civic Park, and a general overview of Hanford Police Department operations.
During closed session, the council will also conduct a conference with legal counsel to consider initiation of litigation and ongoing property negotiations.
The open meeting agenda includes:
- Approval of the reappointment of Jacob Sanchez to the Planning Commission for a second term
- Authorization to pay a $35,254.12 invoice from Ascent Aviation for the purchase of aviation fuel for Hanford Municipal Airport
- Ratification of the City Manager's actions to sign and submit all documents necessary for Hanford to participate in federal opioid legal settlements
- Approval of a $70,320.00 purchase agreement for iProject Solutions, LLC to be funded out of an SB2 grant
- Approval of $32,580.00 to Zonar GPS to allow for the tracking of all City of Hanford vehicles
- Authorization of $69,510.00 for the purchase of property located on the north side of Fargo Ave. (near BNSF railroad tracks) from Paul Singh Family Limited Partnership, plus escrow fees, and the acceptance of a grant deed to the city of Hanford for purchase of the property.
In addition, the City Council's agenda for tonight's meeting includes "General Business" items — ranging from advertising bids for the Civic Auditorium Roof Replacement Project to consideration of appropriating $92,000 "anticipated annually in the future" from the Hanford general fund for the position of Code Compliance Officer.
