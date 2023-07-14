Hanford’s City Council will consider approving the purchase of a Pierce Impel Fire Engine to the tune of $998,843 during their Tuesday meeting.

If the Council votes in favor of the purchase, Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez will sign into an agreement with Golden State Fire Apparatus to purchase the truck at roughly $50,000 less than the $1,050,000 set aside for the purchase of a fire truck in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass has said that the fire department was looking at a Pierce-branded engine to match the department’s other trucks, making it easy to use for the city’s firefighters.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you