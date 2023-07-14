Hanford’s City Council will consider approving the purchase of a Pierce Impel Fire Engine to the tune of $998,843 during their Tuesday meeting.
If the Council votes in favor of the purchase, Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez will sign into an agreement with Golden State Fire Apparatus to purchase the truck at roughly $50,000 less than the $1,050,000 set aside for the purchase of a fire truck in the 2024 fiscal year budget.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass has said that the fire department was looking at a Pierce-branded engine to match the department’s other trucks, making it easy to use for the city’s firefighters.
“We want the city’s firefighters, if things go wrong, they literally step on this engine and get rolling,” Pendergrass said in May. “There’s no training time, there’s no downtime, you step off one and move onto another one. That’s why we are looking at replacing it with a Pierce engine, almost the exact same engine we have out here.”
Also up for Council approval is the notice of completion for two construction projects that expanded the parking lots of the Police Activity League and the police department, respectively. The notice of completion for expanding the police department’s parking lot was postponed after originally coming up for approval in June.
Champi Fencing President Onan Champi said during the public comment period of the June meeting that the City still owed Champi Fencing money for work done on the project, at which point Public Works Director Jim Ross asked the item be postponed.
The Council will also decide whether to approve a response to a Grand Jury report completed in late May on homelessness in Hanford. The report suggested that the City create a temporary navigation center by using the soon-to-be vacated Juvenile Hall building. It also suggested that the city later create a low-barrier shelter according to a plan developed by the Kings Community Action Organization, a local non-profit.
The City of Hanford’s response said that the City supports the creation of a navigation center, but the City does not own the juvenile hall facility. The response also notes that the City earmarked $200,000 for funding of a homeless navigation center using funds from a community development block grant.
The Council will also consider raising taxes for the Live Oak Community Facilities District. A staff report notes that the tax funds generated by the community facilities district can be used for maintenance, recreation programs, flood protection services and more.
The tax numbers are adjusted yearly based on the Consumer Price Index. The projected $194,424 generated by the taxes can only be used for services that the City doesn’t already provide.
The City Council will also approve a memorandum of understanding between the City and Kings County indicating that Hanford will annex five previously identified “islands” of county land into the City’s limits within 18 months.
An island is considered to be a piece of Kings County land that is surrounded on all sides by the City. An island can also be a piece of land surrounded by the City on all sides but one, if it’s located on the City’s borders.
A study session before the City Council meeting on Tuesday will include results from a series of surveys that the Parks and Public Services Department conducted asking the community what features they wanted to see at Hidden Valley Park.
The online survey generated 775 responses, with some of the most popular requested features being walking and biking trails, park lighting and park restrooms.