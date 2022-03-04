Hanford is going green. That's the color of a flier sent to residents with their utility bills reminding them of new state laws and regulations under CalRecylce, an initiative to "dispose of approximately 30 million tons of waste in landfills each year."
The new state law requires stringent rules for municipal compliance. For residents of cities like Hanford, the most important aspect of the law pertains to organic waste.
"All residents subscribed to the City of Hanford's solid waste collection service are required to properly separate their waste into the three provided cans," the green flier — Organic Recycling Guidelines — states.
Printed in English and in Spanish, the flier details precisely what types of typical household waste are required to go in each green, blue and black "can."
Hanford City Council members this week listened to a presentation from John Doyel, director of Public Works for the city. Doyel, appearing at the Council's March 1 meeting, outlined details of the state law.
Enacted by SB 1383, the law took effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Most of Doyel's presentation centered on requirements the city must maintain to be in compliance with SB 1383. He discussed commercial and residential waste requirements and fielded questions from council members Amanda Saltray, Art Brieno, Francisco Ramirez and Diane Sharp.
"Residents are going to have to categorize their food waste and put it in the right bin," Doyel said, noting 99% of the requirements the city must meet are mandated by California.
When Councilmember Saltray asked if the state is offering any incentives to municipalities to help fund those mandates, Doyel confirmed a couple of state-provided grants. However, he emphasized most of the costs would be incurred by cities like Hanford, which is scheduled to receive less than $100,000 from the state.
"It's a $79,000 grant," Doyel said of Hanford's share of state funding.
Mayor Sharp asked Doyel how much he thinks Hanford will have to allocate to implement requirements under SB 1383.
"Do you have any idea how much this bill is going to cost the city, beyond what the state is willing to reimburse us for?" Sharp asked, referring to Hanford's role as "garbage can snoopers."
Doyel said it depends on what it costs to become compliant with SB 1383. The city's Public Works director made it clear those costs will be passed on to residents and commercial business owners.
"If I had to venture a guess," he said, "you're talking probably a million dollars, up front, and probably three or four hundred thousand dollars a year onward" to become SB 1383 compliant.
As an example, Doyel cited a key circular aspect of the program — billed as CalRecylce — which necessitates cities like Hanford purchase compost required to be created through the law.
"We're required to buy 4,700 tons of compost," he said. "That's in the ordinance.... At 20 dollars a ton, that's $100,000 a year. That's something we have to do every year."
When Councilmember Brieno asked where the compost would go, Doyel responded it's not yet clear.
"Until people start complying with the regulation, it's kind of self-driving," he said. "All the cities have to buy the compost. [Then] somebody makes the compost, so we all can buy it. It's kind of purposeful, I believe...self-sustaining through the years."
Most of the costs of the new state-mandated waste recycling program incurred by municipalities are administrative — hiring new staff to implement it.
Doyel said buying new garbage, trash and recycling cans and software to manage the program will add to those costs.
"So, it's actually the city that's going to be implementing this?" Sharp asked. "The people that are actually on the hook for this are the folks that use our garbage cans — residential customers and commercial customers."
Doyel did not elaborate, but his thorough slide presentation made clear Hanford residents and businesses can anticipate numerous changes as a result of CalRecycle mandates.
For example, supermarkets and large-capacity restaurants, as well as school cafeterias will be impacted and can be routinely inspected for "container contamination."
Hanford residents are required to be automatically enrolled in the citywide program and must comply with the "City's Organic Waste collection service," dubbed a "new requirement."
There are restrictions, too. For example, residents will no longer be allowed to self-haul rubbish or waste.
A key aspect of the program requires businesses to "provide containers for the collection of Source Separated Green Container Organic Waste and Source Separated Recyclable Materials in all indoor and outdoor areas where disposal containers are provided for customers."
Under the subheading "Enforcement," one slide states the city manager or a designee be appointed as the "City's Enforcement Official." Penalties for non-compliance range from $50–$200 for the first violation to $250–$500 per violation for a third offense.
Mayor Sharp, who initiated the discussion with the designation, "Trash Talk," expressed her displeasure with the mandates required by SB 1383.
"So it's the citizens that are gonna end up with additional rate costs," she stated. "And it's out of our control because we're just complying with state law."
The city's Public Works director agreed.
"Yes, I would say that's a fair statement," Doyel said.