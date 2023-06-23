The Hanford City Council unanimously approved budgets for the next two fiscal years that freeze new City positions paid out of the general fund.
The budgets for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 would also freeze vacant, non-essential positions paid out of the City’s general fund.
The 2024-25 fiscal year budget also defers $700,000 in fleet and facilities purchases.
City Manager Mario Cifuentez wrote in an executive summary of the budgets that they were difficult to balance, partly because of the City’s $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises. Although Hanford has already paid out $7.5 million of the settlement, the City will be on the hook for the rest of the settlement in annual payments of $1.25 million.
The City is mandated to maintain a financial reserve of 35 percent of operating expenses from the general fund. After the settlement, the City’s financial reserves are at approximately seven percent of operating expenses.
“We are optimistic, but we must also be fiscally responsible by striving to have sufficient reserves, balanced budgets, and prudent spending policies,” Cifuentez wrote.
The total budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is $124,811,761, while the 2024-25 fiscal year budget will sit at $117,772,065. Some city departments, like the planning resources or human resources departments, will receive a cut to their operating budget in 2025.
The City Council also approved a new master fee schedule for the next fiscal year 4-1, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting against the schedule.
The annual master fee schedule adds or removes certain fees that the City charges residents.
New fee tables in the schedule include one for renting out the Parks & Public Services Department’s carousel or a firetruck for children, based on time rented. Some fees, like fees for Hanford’s airport, are increased slightly according to the Consumer Price Index, a measurement of inflation.
Enforcement fines issued by Hanford Fire, meanwhile, are at least doubled compared to the previous year’s master fee schedule, depending on the severity of the violation.
In other business, the Council unanimously approved a response to a Kings County grand jury report that found the City did not have enough basketball hoops. The report stated that Hanford had a statistical deficiency when it came to the number of basketball courts in its parks system and noted all were located to the south side of Grangeville Boulevard.
The report recommended that the City create a full court in Freedom Park and Hidden Valley Park and make an exception to the City’s municipal code, allowing residents to place basketball hoops on the curb.
The City’s response claims there is no deficiency because numbers from the National Recreation and Parks Association show that Hanford’s ratio of residents to outdoor basketball courts compares well to similar sized cities.
The Council amended the response before it was approved to include all schools in City limits, not just Hanford Elementary School District, in a direction to follow the lead of Hanford Joint Union High School District and open their basketball courts to the public.
A notice of completion for a construction project expanding the parking lot at the Hanford Police Department has been postponed after Champi Fencing President Onan Champi alleged during public comment that the City still owed Champi Fencing money for work done on the project.
Public Works Director Jim Ross asked the item be postponed until the next City Council meeting.
The City Council also approved the purchase of the Social Security Building located at 330 North Harris St. for $4,450,000. The building will be paid for by issuing a loan to the General Fund from the Fleet Replacement Reserve Fund.
According to staff, purchasing the building will actually generate revenue for the General Fund because existing lease agreements with current tenants pay more than the payments the City will make towards paying off the loan each month.