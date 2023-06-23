BudgetPhoto
Hanford Mayor Travis Paden (left) and Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis (right) stand up after a City Council meeting with City Attorney Ty Mizote (middle).

 Jesse Stone, Staff

The Hanford City Council unanimously approved budgets for the next two fiscal years that freeze new City positions paid out of the general fund.

The budgets for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 would also freeze vacant, non-essential positions paid out of the City’s general fund.

The 2024-25 fiscal year budget also defers $700,000 in fleet and facilities purchases.

