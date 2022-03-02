The Hanford City Council on Tuesday voted 3–0 to reorganize its leadership. The decision came at the request of Councilmember Francisco Ramirez (District D) during a Comments and Communications session.
At the end of the March 1 Council meeting, Ramirez spoke up. He admonished Mayor Diane Sharp for what he called "recent outbursts."
"You know, we take this mayor position...and we deal with a lot of stuff on an everyday basis as the mayor," said Ramirez, who served as mayor prior to Sharp's appointed to the position by the City Council.
"I truly tried to instill, when I was the mayor, we are the voice of the people, and as mayor we have to try and control ourselves in a manner that is becoming of the mayor," Ramirez said at the end of the meeting.
"We look at this and we we want a representative that's going to, first of all, like they stated, listen to the audience," Ramirez continued, referencing more than two dozen calls he said he received from constituents complaining about Sharp's demeanor during a recent Town Hall meeting.
Hanford City Council called the "special meeting" to hear public concerns about the Northstar Courts affordable-housing project planned for an open lot next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center in Hanford.
After council members Amanda Saltray (District A) and Art Brieno (District E) stated they supported Ramirez request, Mayor Sharp directed that a "reorg be put on the agenda for next time."
Hanford City Clerk Natalie Corral confirmed the item will appear on the March 15 City Council meeting agenda.
"They will select a new mayor," Corral said, confirming that council members Ramirez, Saltray and Brieno formed a majority to reorganize Hanford City Council's leadership.
Who the city's next mayor will be remains a mystery. Nominations will not appear on the agenda, but Ramirez said he has no interested in replacing Sharp.
"I did my term," he said, adding he would support Kalish Morrow (District B), currently vice-mayor of Hanford.
"I believe in the process," Ramirez said. "Vice-mayor Kalish is doing an outstanding job and it's just a progression for her to become mayor."
Sharp acknowledged she serves as mayor "at the pleasure of the council." However, she will continue to serve her district's constituents as a member of the Hanford City Council.
"I have no intention of giving up the goals of trying to make government more efficient and transparent," Sharp said. "I have no intention of leaving just because three of my colleagues are using a petty excuse to make a change."
Sharp questioned the timing of Ramirez' request.
"It's an unusual shuffling of the chairs," Sharp said. "Unusual for its timing and its rationale. It's unusual and it's sad. I do not let my fellow Council members decide who I am and what I stand for."
District D Background
Ramirez was recalled from his District D seat in January 2018. District D voters simultaneously replaced Ramirez with Sharp. However, in the November 2018 election, Ramirez took the District D seat back from Sharp.
Sharp, who later moved to District C, ran for Hanford City Council in her new district and won. The Council appointed Sharp mayor in December 2021 to fill the 2022 term.
Now, it looks as though Sharp will be replaced as a result of Ramirez's request for a Council "reorg."
The leadership reorganization entails appointing a new mayor and vice-mayor for Hanford.
Sharp is not being recalled. She will retain her District C City Council seat regardless of any leadership reorganization.
Explaining his decision to request a leadership "reorg," Ramirez said Sharp might make an excellent mayor in a few years.
Sharp "needs time," he said, to develop into a role that requires diplomatic skills.
"Basically, Mrs. Sharp has been so angry at every meeting that we have had, and prior to her becoming mayor," Ramirez said. "She has a bad temper in regards to other Council members."
Ramirez went on to cite the "hostile" atmosphere of the recent Town Hall meeting.
"She created a hostile environment, an unsafe environment by her actions," Ramirez said. "It was the first time I've been in office where a situation was created that I felt was unsafe for our citizens and the public."
Asked if the unruly audience played a role in tensions at the Town Hall meeting, Ramirez indicated it's par for the course.
"As the leader, you should expect those types of outbursts," he replied. "Some people get invested emotionally, and you have to be thick-skinned. You have to refrain...from being combative, too. It really set the tone for that night."
The day after Ramirez requested a leadership reorganization, Sharp defended her demeanor at the Town Hall meeting, where she was threatened by at least one member of the public, who was confronted by police.
"The whole thing has been a real challenge for me personally," Sharp said, noting she was trying to maintain order and civility during the Town Hall meeting. "The accusations of my lack of professionalism that have been alleged are ridiculous."
Ramirez said he had hoped Sharp would resign as mayor after he made his request to reorganize the Council's leadership.
"My goal is not to make her look bad," he said the next day. "My goal is to have a leader that makes us look great. I believe her lack of experience is what's detrimental to her mayorship, but...in the future — maybe four years from now — she'll be seasoned and be a great mayor."
Whether that will occur remains to be seen.
Sharp expressed her disappointment over the leadership reorganization that will likely take place in less than two weeks within the city of Hanford.
"It's one of the sad notes of this entire episode," she said, "[that] we need good people to run for office to make our democracy work — and this does not encourage people to run for office."
As for Ramirez's political future, he said he's not interested in becoming mayor again. However, he isn't ruling it out.
"If the Council wishes to appoint me I would accept it," Ramirez said. "I've been doing this for eight years and I'm glad I wasn't appointed mayor until my seventh year on Council."
Ramirez' current Instagram username is "MayorOfHanford" despite not actually being mayor since late December.
Noting he's received "at least 30 calls" requesting he become mayor, Ramirez pointed to Vice-mayor Morrow as the logical choice to succeed Sharp.
"I believe Kalish is ready for the position," he said.