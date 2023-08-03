The Hanford City Council has unanimously approved a $174,586.80 contract to replace the playground at Earl F. Johnson park.

The playground is around 14 years old, according to a staff report for Tuesday’s meeting. Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert said finding parts and properly maintaining older playgrounds becomes prohibitively difficult as playground equipment ages.

“It’s due for replacement,” Albert said. “As they [playground structures] get older, it’s harder to find parts. The lead time to get parts is longer and longer. That means we have to shut the structure until it’s safe for use.”

Associate Editor / Reporter

