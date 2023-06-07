A mural of vinyl panels put up by the downtown business HerbNJoy, located at 102 South Douty St., was approved by the City Council this week 3-0, with Councilmember Diane Sharp abstaining because she owns a nearby property.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow was absent from the meeting Tuesday night due to the death of her father, according to Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis, who expressed his condolences.
The black and white mural titled “Bicycle Race”, consists of a number of vinyl panels depicting bicyclists in historic races.
The mural was put on the wall before a permit was obtained, which was a violation of Hanford’s municipal code. The owner of HerbNJoy applied for the permit after learning of the violation.
At the start of the Council meeting, three Central Valley students were recognized for being awarded the 2023 Westlands Water District Scholarship Initiative. Claudio Silvia from Sierra Pacific, Landon Cardoza from Hanford High School and Hafeezah Fofana from Hanford West High School each received the scholarship and posed with their families in front of the dias.
Also Tuesday the Council unanimously approved increased hours for a school resource officer with the Pioneer Union Elementary School district. A Hanford police officer previously spent 13 hours at the district. Under the new contract, the officer will spend 20 hours instead. The extra cost will be paid for by the school district.
The Council also approved an updated military equipment inventory and usage report from the Hanford Police Department. According to the report, Hanford Police did not receive complaints regarding the use of military equipment. Planned equipment expenditures for 2023 include replacing munitions, annual maintenance costs for vehicles and the purchase of a new robot for SWAT incidents.
Prior to the Council meeting, a study session took a deep dive into the City’s planned budget for the coming fiscal years.
Plans to balance the budget were heavily affected by a $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises. The City has already paid $7.5 million of the settlement but will be on the hook for annual $1 million payments for the next few years to pay off the remaining balance.
The final budget will be approved during a public hearing on June 20. If further changes to the budget need to be made, the Council can modify the budget down the line.
Council members also considered changes to the city's master fee schedule, which would see enforcement fines from Hanford’s Fire Department increase. Development impact fees relating to Hanford’s airport, like the charge to lease a ground hangar or rent overnight vehicle parking, would also increase.