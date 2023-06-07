Council with Westlands Water District Scholarship Students
Hanford's City Council poses with Claudio Silvia, Landon Cardoza and Hafeezah Fofana, recipients of the 2023 Westlands Water District Scholarship Initiative.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

A mural of vinyl panels put up by the downtown business HerbNJoy, located at 102 South Douty St., was approved by the City Council this week 3-0, with Councilmember Diane Sharp abstaining because she owns a nearby property.

Councilmember Kalish Morrow was absent from the meeting Tuesday night due to the death of her father, according to Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis, who expressed his condolences.

The black and white mural titled “Bicycle Race”, consists of a number of vinyl panels depicting bicyclists in historic races.

