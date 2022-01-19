The Hanford City Council this week approved more than $254,000 in consent calendar budget recommendations during its first meeting of 2022. Because the items were voted on in one motion, there was no discussion, per standard procedure.
However, one item — to amend and approve updates governing the purchase of goods and services for the city — was removed from the consent calendar upon the request of Councilmember Art Brieno (Dist. E).
Water and Tables
Brieno also requested two general business items be tabled for further review. Most of the discussion centered on reviewing Hanford's utility fee schedule. Brieno made clear he is uncomfortable with the current $248 residential deposit requirement, which a city staff proposal recommends remain intact.
Brieno asked if city staff has data on how much it costs Hanford each year as a result of water-bill delinquencies. The response: as much as $300,000 annually, according to one city official.
"My recommendation is that we lower it to $165," Brieno said of the deposit requirement for activating new water service and meter installation for Hanford residents.
Brieno argued that lower-income residents are burdened by the current deposit, which the city calculates based on an average unpaid bill for three months of water utilities service.
Brieno said that — for people on fixed incomes, or who work in minimum-wage jobs — the existing $248 deposit is excessive. He suggested city staff explore ways to help lower-income renters and homeowners receive financial assistance to help offset the deposit requirement.
"I would like to see a system where one of our agencies would help [low-income citizens] pay," Brieno said.
Although Mayor Diane Sharp and Councilmember Francisco Ramirez (Dist. D) were not present at Tuesday's meeting, Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow and Councilmember Amanda Saltray (Dist. A) expressed their views that the existing $248 deposit seems reasonable.
Saltray suggested a compromise. She recommended the City Council lower the deposit to $200, but Brieno did not concur. Instead, he requested approval of the current deposit be tabled for further review.
Because at least three votes are required to override a motion to table items under review at a council meeting, approval of the city's utility fees Master Fee Schedule was postponed.
Code Compliance Officer
Brieno also expressed concerns about approving agenda item C under General Business: "Consider appropriation of $33,000 for Fiscal Year 2021/2022 and $92,000 anticipated annually in the future from the General Fund for a Code Compliance Officer."
Two city staff members addressed the council regarding hiring a full-time Code Compliance Officer. They pointed to an increase in the number of complaints and violations by Hanford residents and businesses including the existence of portable basketball hoops on city streets and people who fail to wheel in their garbage, trash and recycling containers after collection day, as required by code.
"The city has historically been very reactive" when it comes to code compliance, said one staff member, pointing out current resources make it nearly impossible to issue citations to code violators until after a complaint is filed by a neighbor or local business proprietor.
A staff report, under the heading "Fiscal Impact," explains salary and benefits costs for the new position would fall under the Community Development Department's general fund but has potential to be offset by federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants.
"It is anticipated this position will work to improve Business License compliance and work in CDBG [Community Development Block Grants] ... which will both bring in potential increased revenues or reimbursements for this position's costs," the report explains.
Staff pointed out $40,000 — along with $6,000 in business license revenue increases — could help offset salary costs. However, one spokesperson pointed out the $40,000 is not assured because HUD grants entail stringent requirements and a thorough auditing process.
After receiving clarification the new full-time position for a code compliance officer would entail promoting an existing Hanford employee, Brieno expressed concerns on two levels.
First, he questioned whether the city has adequate funds to add a third full-time position after recently approving the hiring of a second full-time compliance officer from part-time status.
Secondly, Brieno pointed to the negative optics of requiring low-income residents to pay a $248 deposit to have vital water services connected while simultaneously approving a request to spend up to $92,000 to hire a code compliance officer.
After considerable discussion and a question/answer session with city staff, the council voted to table approval of appropriating funds to add a full-time compliance officer to the city's position allocation schedule until further review.
Auditorium Roof Leaks
The council approved a request to advertise the fiscal year 2021/2022 Civic Auditorium Roof Replacement Project.
"The existing roof was last replaced in 1993," according to a recent staff report requesting $660,000 for the infrastructure-improvement project.
"Various leaks have been patched over the last ten years and the roof drains are particularly susceptible to leaks," the staff report states. "The roof has surpassed its useful life and needs replacement."
The council pre-authorized Hanford's City Manager to award the roofing contract on behalf of the city to the lowest "responsible" bidder, "providing project bid is within current budget appropriation."
More Funding Approvals
Hanford's City Council this week approved several additional budget requests. They include:
- $35,254.12 to pay Ascent Aviation for the purchase of 100LL aviation fuel for the Hanford Municipal Airport;
- $70,320.00 for the purchase of five computer "Electronic Plan" stations from iProject Solutions, LLC, to be funded out of an SB2 grant;
- $32,580.00 for Public Works' approval of annual renewal of Zonar GPS to allow the tracking of all City of Hanford vehicles;
- $47,000 for Public Works' approval of a sole source contract to IG Services to conduct a rate study for the city's refuse division;
- $69,510.00, plus escrow fees, to authorize the purchase of property on the north side of Fargo Avenue from Singh Family Ltd. partnership.
