In a move reminiscent of musical chairs, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Vice-Mayor Kalish Morrow (District A) as mayor, replacing Mayor Diane Sharp, council member for District C, and moving her to the vice-mayor's position.
Both were initially appointed to their respective positions by the council in December 2021.
Sharp submitted her letter of resignation as Hanford mayor on March 9 following a series of occurrences that prompted City Council members to criticize her leadership and move to reorganize the council.
Although many people anticipated Morrow would receive the appointment as mayor, Sharp's appointment as vice-mayor came as a surprise to some.
Morrow was nominated by Councilmember Francisco Ramirez (District D) and the council voted 5-0 to appoint Morrow mayor. Sharp abstained from voting for Morrow's nomination, but voted in favor of Morrow succeeding her as mayor.
Three council members were nominated to fill Morrow's position as vice-mayor: Ramirez, Amanda Saltray (District A) and Sharp, who nominated herself.
Councilmember Art Brieno (District E) nominated Ramirez after stating, "I think people make mistakes ... I think Francisco has made some good decisions ... and I can support him to be mayor."
Led by City Attorney Ty Mizote — per regulations — the council rejected the nominations of both Ramirez and Saltray with votes of 2-3 for both.
Sharp's self-nomination was supported by Morrow and Brieno after the council voted against Ramirez and Saltray. Sharp joined Morrow and Brieno in voting for her own nomination.
Prior to the council voting on a leadership reorganization, it voted to accept Sharp's written resignation as mayor.
After Mizote explained he would "run the reorg" in keeping with city rules, the city attorney asked for "Council's consideration of councilmember Sharp's resignation."
Ramirez made a motion to accept Sharp's resignation. Brieno seconded the motion.
The leadership reorganization was placed on the March 15 meeting agenda by City Clerk Natalie Corral. Any of the council members were eligible to serve as mayor or vice-mayor. Both positions are appointed by a majority vote of City Council and serve at the council's discretion.
"Well, that was tense," Morrow said, after her appointment.
"Thank you all for hanging in there with us," the new mayor said to a room packed with more than 50 people, most residents of Hanford who attended the meeting to express concerns about a controversial affordable-housing project known as Northstar, or to voice their support for Sharp.
"The Sharp family has been incredibly good for this community," said one long-time Hanford resident during public comments prior to the reorganization vote.
"This is my home town," said one woman. "I know what people are calling for when it comes to Diane Sharp ... I know her to be deeply in love with Hanford."
The reorganization was called for by a majority of the Hanford City Council on March 1 at the request of Councilmember Ramirez, who admonished Sharp for what he called "recent outbursts."
Ramirez complained about Sharp's demeanor during a recent Town Hall meeting. Hanford City Council called the "special meeting" to hear public concerns about the Northstar Courts affordable-housing project planned for an open lot next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center in Hanford.
After council members Saltray and Brieno stated they supported Ramirez's request, Sharp directed that a "reorg be put on the agenda for next time."
Sharp made it clear last week she will continue to represent the residents of her district.
"I continue to relish the opportunity to serve the people of Hanford on its City Council," Sharp wrote in the letter addressed to the city clerk.
Sharp noted in her resignation letter she hopes her stepping down from the mayor's seat will "help the Council move forward."
"We have a lot of work to do for the citizens of Hanford, and many challenges ahead," she wrote.