More than 500 Hanford residents showed up for a "Special Town Hall Meeting" to voice public comments concerning the Northstar Courts multifamily housing project next to the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center.
Many of the participants arrived early — and most arrived angry.
Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp said afterward the city is required by law to make low-income housing available.
The meeting was held at Councilmember Amanda Saltray's request as a "courtesy" to the public to give people a chance to be heard.
"I found out about this North Star project two weeks ago when the public found out about it," Saltray said. "I wanted to hold this town hall meeting in order to separate fact from fiction."
The meeting was originally intended as an informal gathering, Mayor Sharp said. She described it as a platform for Hanford residents impacted by the Northstar low-income rental housing development to voice their opinions.
Opponents of the project — most of the attendees — filed out of the Hanford Civic Auditorium as the developer's management team began its presentation.
Hundreds of residents left the Special Meeting after Jessica Hoff Berzac, a spokesperson for Upholdings — one of two principle developers of the Northstar project — said it was a "done deal."
At least one Kings County resident in attendance disagreed: "It is not a done deal," he declared from the back of the auditorium before Berzac spoke.
Laws Require Affordable Housing
After the public comments session ended, Hanford City officials and representatives from Upholdings and Self-Help Enterprises offered detailed explanations of why the county is mandated by law to provide low-income housing in the proposed location.
"If the city were to try to stop this deal we would be in violation of state law, as I understand it," Mayor Sharp said, citing the California Housing Authorities Law.
The combination of federal funding recently made available to municipalities through grants and state laws that mandate accommodating affordable housing makes it challenging to reject applications from developers to build units for low-income residents like those proposed in Hanford.
"Among other things, it says that as a local entity, like a city, if we take the viewpoint like the [Fargo Crossing] neighbors, we will suffer tremendous consequences," Sharp explained, prefacing she is not an attorney. "As I understand it [the state] would take over our city planning department, and that is not beneficial to the community."
Because the Fargo Crossing location was identified as a "high-opportunity" area, developers selected it as a location for building Northstar Courts, according to Berzac.
"The data tells us there are hundreds of households in the area that need this level of affordable housing," she said. "We are at a critical housing crisis. The rents are higher in Hanford than almost any other [California] county. There's nowhere to live."
"Construction is expected to begin in June 2022 and be completed in November 2023," an Upholdings document states.
Whether those dates will be met remains to be seen. Based on feedback from the majority of Kings County residents in attendance at the Town Hall Meeting, the Northstar project is not a welcome addition to the city of Hanford.
Loud and Clearly Opposed
What began as a well-organized public forum to empower Hanford residents impacted by low-income rental housing development erupted repeatedly into heckles and interruptions.
Mayor Sharp welcomed everyone, and then reminded the 500 to 600 people who filled the auditorium the event would be conducted like an official city council meeting.
"We want to have a relaxed time tonight," Sharp said, imploring people lined up to speak to limit their comments to less than two minutes apiece.
The time limit did not go over well with the crowd. People began asking how the Council came up with a 90-second rule for speaking.
"You work for us," one audience member declared from the back of the auditorium.
Ignoring the time limit, some speakers invoked a privilege to speak longer if friends and family members forfeited their time.
Most of the speakers identified themselves as long-time residents of Hanford and the Central Valley.
"Thank you all for coming," Saltray said at the beginning. "We are all one community. Please be respectful of everyone. Everybody's input is valuable."
Saltray's plea was ignored, as people began to shout their displeasure over the project.
One man strolled up to the front and called the mayor a "fat old fart."
He was escorted from the premises.
"What we want to do is, by the end of the public comment period, everyone who wanted to speak could be heard," City Manager Mario Cifuentez explained. "The point is to make sure everybody has a chance to speak here tonight."
That did not happen. Most of the 100 or so citizens who stood in line to speak were unable to do so, in part because most of the people who did speak went well beyond the time limit.
Most of the speakers said they were primarily upset by what they perceived as a lack of transparency on the part of local government officials, including Kings County Supervisors.
Most speakers also expressed their concerns about the location of the proposed low-income housing project, which reportedly will offer 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with monthly rents ranging from $787 to $1,090.
One speaker defended Hanford's City Council: "It came from Kings County, to approve the project," he said. "You're blaming the wrong people."
Many of the residents who spoke questioned the logic behind the location. They pointed out it would increase traffic congestion and they raised concerns about the potential for criminal incidents at the nearby shopping center, surrounding businesses and homes.
One woman defended the project: "They have to have an income. They have to pay rent," she said. "This is not a hand-out. It's a hand up."
She was in the minority, however, among Hanford residents in attendance.
"This town hall meeting was hijacked by the City Council," one man said. "I'm getting tired of getting disappointed by our elected officials."
In contrast, a woman who identified herself as an employee of The Remington Retirement Community, located next to the proposed Northstar project, said she was concerned about how it would impact her clients.
"I would like to say I am a Christian and we are here to serve each other," she said. "My job is to make sure that folks who live [at The Remington] are comfortable as they approach the end of their lives."
"This is a train wreck waiting to happen," another retired police officer said.
One after another, angry residents came to the podium to express their displeasure over the Northstar low-income rental-housing project.
"The one thing I can tell you tonight is, 'follow the money,'" said a woman.
"We are a red community in a blue state," said another.
"I don't put up with tyrannical governments," a man declared.
Sounding a hopeful plea for at least reconsidering the Northstar project — one man addressed the Council members directly:
"How are you going to stop this?" he asked. "The people are not happy right now. You work for the people."
The following day, Councilwoman Saltray put the evening in perspective.
"Any project that impacts the community greatly should always be brought to the community, first and foremost," she said. "There should always be community outreach."
An article detailing the Northstar project specifics and legal requirements for California communities to provide "affordable housing" to "vulnerable populations will follow in the coming days.