Hanford's City Council heard Tuesday from city staff that meeting the 11.47% minimum match required to receive funding from a California Department of Transportation grant could be accomplished with no trouble by using staff hours as an inkind contribution.

The information was presented during an informational study session focusing on the Sustainable Transportation Grant, which could award hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hanford and other local government agencies to advance the High Speed Rail Authority’s Cross Valley Corridor plan.

According to the High Speed Rail Authority at the time the plan was approved in 2018, the goal is to connect local communities by using an existing freight rail corridor. The proposed line stretches from Huron in the west to Porterville in the east, passing through Lemoore, Hanford and Visalia in the process.

