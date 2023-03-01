Hanford Mayor Travis Paden and Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis held an informational meeting Tuesday night on the roundabout project which is underway in downtown Hanford that was attended by about 35 business owners.
“I learned a lot in those two-and-a-half hours, more than the last three or four months that we have been dealing with this as it has gotten more chaotic,” said Hanford Jewelry and Loan owner Kirsten Bookout, adding that she approved of the council members holding the meeting. “A lot of questions were put to rest for me, but it didn’t change my opinion on the roundabout being on this corner. I think it should be somewhere else.”
The City Council in January approved the proposal which would replace a traffic light with the roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting no.
Construction on the roundabout is not expected to begin until 2025, according to Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
Tuesday's meeting, held at Hanford’s city training room, opened with a presentation about the series of meetings, grants and committees that led to the approval of the roundabout project.
“The goal was to get the downtown businesses the information they missed, had not been relayed to or clarify any misinformation that may have crossed their paths since this downtown improvement project was considered,” Kairis said after the meeting. “I think it went really well last night.”
After the presentation, Paden and Kairis responded to questions from business owners about the roundabout and their presentation. Concerns included that businesses would be hurt by closures while the roundabout was being constructed.
Some asked why the City Council could not have considered one-way streets for the area instead, why Peters Engineering was the only firm to be consulted for the traffic study and why the City Council approved the project in the first place.
Others asked whether money from the American Rescue Plan Act set to improve downtown could be used to provide grants for small businesses that would be closed or affected by any construction.
Waters said that money from the American Rescue Plan Act could not legally be used for grants to downtown businesses to compensate for business potentially lost during construction.
“The vice mayor and I had the honor of hosting a productive meeting for downtown business owners on Tuesday night,” Paden said after the meeting in a written statement. “I think it helped clear up some confusion and misinformation about the downtown Traffic and Pedestrian Improvements Project, while also providing these businesses another opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the project in a comfortable setting.
"I’m grateful for their participation, and I hope they know we are committed to clear and open lines of communication as the project progresses and we learn more specifics.”
Kairis said that future gatherings were on the table, with frequency to be determined based on feedback from downtown businesses. He said it was important for him to give Councilmember Martinez a chance to get involved in future events.
“Lou Martinez is the council member who is representative of that District, and I think we would like to see Councilmember Martinez get involved as well, which I know he will,” Kairis said. “To prevent any Brown Act violations, we’re going to tag team that, figure out who will do the presentations and discussions, and it’s his district.”