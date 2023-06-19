Hanford’s City Council will consider the approval of the City’s budgets for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 fiscal years during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

City Manager Mario Cifuentez wrote in a budget summary that city staff are recommending new positions paid for out of the City’s general fund be frozen. Staff also recommends that vacant positions paid for by the general fund, unless necessary to operations, also be frozen.

Cifuentez described the City’s general fund as the “primary and largest fund” and noted that it is not restricted in how it is used.

