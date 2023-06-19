Hanford’s City Council will consider the approval of the City’s budgets for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 fiscal years during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
City Manager Mario Cifuentez wrote in a budget summary that city staff are recommending new positions paid for out of the City’s general fund be frozen. Staff also recommends that vacant positions paid for by the general fund, unless necessary to operations, also be frozen.
Cifuentez described the City’s general fund as the “primary and largest fund” and noted that it is not restricted in how it is used.
Cifuentez expected sales tax would grow at a slower rate than previous years and said it was challenging to balance the next two budgets in the wake of a $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, of which $7.5 million was paid immediately.
“Although this settlement spared the City from risk of an enormous $50+ million lawsuit, there is significant burden to be borne of $1.25 million payments for the next four years by the General Fund, which significantly restricts options to expand services in this upcoming two-year budget,” Cifuentez wrote.
However, Cifuentez also predicted the City’s financial condition would improve in the future and described the local economy as strong.
Staff used what is described as an optimistic revenue projection to develop the new budgets, rather than the "most likely" scenario used in the past. In the 2025 budget, approximately $700,000 in reserves for fleet and facilities would be deferred, while the operating budgets for many city departments would decrease.
The Council also has the opportunity to approve a new master fee schedule for the City of Hanford, which deletes, adds or otherwise adjusts certain fees charged to residents for services.
Included in the proposed charges are large increases in fines for enforcement violations issued by Hanford’s Fire Department. Under the new schedule, minor fines would cost residents $250 per offense or response, general violations would cost $500 per offense or response and violations related to health and safety would cost $1,000 per offense.
Under the 2022-23 master fee schedule, comparable violations are $50, $200 and $500.
A large number of master fees for Hanford Fire are also removed under the new schedule.
Formal fee schedules for renting the parks service carousel, or “Freddie” the department’s fire truck are also changing. Both the carousel and the firetruck have given rides to Hanford children during public events like the Thursday Night Market. It’s possible to rent both at the same time for a discounted rate, with fees based on the amount of time the vehicle is rented.
Rental fees at Hanford’s airport have also been slightly increased based on inflation reflected in the consumer price index. Fees relating to a hangar ground lease, vehicle parking and electricity surcharges are up approximately 5.7 percent.
Fees related to development impacts have been increased 7.2 percent across the board.
In other business, the Council will:
- Consider a notice of completion for a project to expand the parking lot of Hanford’s police department which began in August 2022.
- Authorize a response to the Kings County grand jury report on Hanford’s parks. The report investigated the City’s available basketball hoops and found that “Hanford has a deficiency in the number of basketball courts in its parks system.”
The report points out that of 17 parks in Hanford, only four have basketball courts. Of the parks that have basketball courts, all four are south of Grangeville Boulevard.
The City responds that the number of basketball courts in Hanford overall exceeds the median number of courts based on similar-sized cities, citing numbers from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
The response notes, as well, that new basketball courts are planned for either Freedom or Earl F Johnson Park.
"Even though the City is not suffering from a statistical deficiency, the City has an interest in accommodating basketball players in various areas as the City grows geographically," said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
The response also says the City is considering developing a permit system through which residents can apply to be allowed to place basketball hoops on the curb or in the public right-of-way on the sidewalk.
"The City understands that there is a desire by some residents to play basketball at home," Johnson said. "The City has, historically, not allowed such activity in right-of-way due to concerns over safety. The City will carefully evaluate safety and other issues when it considers a permit system for basketball hoops within rights-of-way, but will not rush to a decision that could put the public at risk."