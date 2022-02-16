The Hanford City Council voted unanimously to award a drilling contract to Zim Industries of Fresno.
In a 5–0 vote, the council agreed to allocate $3,588,500 for two new wells to replace wells 33 and 44. The council also voted unanimously to appropriate an additional $867,350 from a city reserve fund.
The vote came after a brief presentation from a Public Works employee, who pointed out the costs of drilling wells throughout California have risen dramatically in the past few years. In some cases, well-drilling fees have doubled, he pointed out.
The need for drilling arose after well No. 33 at the city's corporation yard and well No. 44 were deemed inoperable.
Well No. 33 contained arsenic levels "above the standard." The well, which reportedly is 40 years old, has been repaired many times, according to a staff report.
"Well No. 44 (located at tank 6 on Fargo Avenue) failed last year due to subsidence and was unable to be repaired," the report stated.
Although Hanford received two bids for replacing the wells, city staff recommended the Council reject one bid as "non-responsive."
The City Council, upon advice from city staff, agreed.
"The lowest bid from Maggiora Bros. Inc., did not include the Non-Collusion affidavit" required in bidding documents, the staff report explained.
In awarding the contract to Zim Industries and appropriating an additional $867,850, the council agreed to draw on the city's Water Impact Fee Reserve to fully fund the project.
"There is currently an unencumbered fund balance" of more than $3.9M in the reserve fund, according to the staff report. This "will leave $3,057,014.98 remaining in that fund for future projects."
Drilling of the new wells is expected to begin in the next few months.