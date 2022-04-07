Tuesday night, the Hanford City Council took action to adopt a final map that will set the new council election districts for the next ten years.
Throughout the redistricting process, which began for the City in October 2021, the Council considered eight different maps. At the third public hearing, which was held on March 1, the Council narrowed the map options to Maps 1 and 2 but asked the city's consultant to take a closer look at those maps and see if they could be modified to create two majority/minority Hispanic voting districts.
Because the process to complete the redistricting requires dedicated
public outreach to ensure minority populations and communities of interest are included, “The creation of a final map with two majority/minority districts is huge,” said Stephanie Smith, Director of Election Services from BB&K, the City's consultant for redistricting.
The final map, along with the adopted Resolution will now be submitted to the County Elections department and will be implemented as the official City Council district boundaries for the Nov. 8, 2022 City Council election.
Citizens will have the opportunity to cast their votes for their preferred candidate for three different districts in this year's election; Districts A, D and E.
“Map 8 provides us with the best of both worlds,” noted Mayor Kalish Morrow before the vote. “It is the map with the lowest percentage of population deviation between districts and creates two majority/minority districts. Overall, it does more for the voters of Hanford.”