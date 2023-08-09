An active transportation plan being developed by Alta Transportation, a contractor hired by Hanford's City Council in April, could pave the way for more bicycle and walking infrastructure in Hanford.
According to the Center for Disease Control, active transportation is considered any form of transport that is human-powered, like walking or biking. A new plan would update policy and guidance for how the City helps residents who want to make their journeys on foot, bicycle or any other kind of active transport. Currently, the Hanford uses policy from a bicycle and pedestrian master plan last updated in 2016.
Parks & Community Services Director Brad Albert said he feels there isn’t much dedicated infrastructure in Hanford right now to support people who want to walk or bike to their destinations, rather than drive a car.
“The City of Hanford has zero class one bike and pedestrian trails,” Albert said. “A class one trail is separated from the cars. It’s not just a bike lane.”
Albert said the Active Transportation Plan was a part of Get Movin’ Hanford, a City initiative to incentivize residents to get active. The Parks & Community Services Department also collaborates with Adventist Health to host Walk with a Doc and puts on free classes at the Fitness Court at Hidden Valley Park as part of the same initiative.
“We simply want people to move,” Albert said. “That’s part of Get Movin’ Hanford. Whether you’re walking, you’re biking, you’re swimming, if you’re moving, that is good for your health. That is good for your mental health, physical health, emotional health, cognitive health. It’s proven fact.”
To create the transportation plan, Alta will eventually create guidelines for the design, develop potential concept plans for high-priority projects and develop cost estimates. But at the beginning of the process, the focus is just on reaching out to the community for their input, according to Albert.
Albert said the department was trying various methods to reach Hanford residents, to learn more about what destinations would be popular for a biking trail, what intersections pedestrians worry about and more.
“We try to do in-person, we try to put it in a newspaper, we try to do online surveys, we post it on social media,” Albert said. “It’s hard in Hanford because we have 60,000 plus people here. A lot of people are very busy. They go to work, they’ve got kids, they’ve got all those kinds of things. Why should they stop and take a survey, what’s in it for them? I hope we could answer that by saying we’re trying to create a safe, active transportation system so folks can navigate and travel without the use of an automobile.”
According to Albert, the development of the Active Transportation Plan came about when he considered looking into a bike sharing program for the City of Hanford. But he realized that the City’s lack of dedicated bike pathways meant it might not be a good fit for Hanford right now.
“I really wanted to start a bike share program, where you use your phone,” Albert said. “I thought that would be great. People could pick up a bike, and they could ride to where they want to go. They could drop it off. Then I got to thinking, is that really wise in today’s reality? And I think it’s questionable at best, currently.”