An active transportation plan being developed by Alta Transportation, a contractor hired by Hanford's City Council in April, could pave the way for more bicycle and walking infrastructure in Hanford. 

According to the Center for Disease Control, active transportation is considered any form of transport that is human-powered, like walking or biking. A new plan would update policy and guidance for how the City helps residents who want to make their journeys on foot, bicycle or any other kind of active transport. Currently, the Hanford uses policy from a bicycle and pedestrian master plan last updated in 2016. 

Parks & Community Services Director Brad Albert said he feels there isn’t much dedicated infrastructure in Hanford right now to support people who want to walk or bike to their destinations, rather than drive a car.

