Darlene Mata, a former employee of the City of Hanford, has filed a lawsuit against the City for alleged discrimination on the basis of gender.
The lawsuit, which also names two city council members as co-defendants, claims Mata was subjected to a hostile work environment and includes several additional allegations. She claims to have endured ongoing harassment and discrimination as well as retaliatory behavior.
The legal dispute between Mata — a former Community Development director for Hanford — and the City dates back to at least September 2020. At that time, Hanford officials received a report from an independent investigation commissioned by the city.
The lawsuit, filed on March 16, 2022, with the Superior Court of Kings County, seeks compensation for loss of earnings, wages and salary, and compensation for additional employment benefits, as well as loss of future earnings. It also seeks re-compensation for attorney's fees, and punitive damages against the defendants.
The lawsuit states that while she was employed by the city, Mata was "subjected to pervasive harassing conduct because of her gender," resulting in a work environment, "both subjectively and objectively, to be hostile, intimidating, offensive, oppressive and abusive."
Mata was hired by the City of Hanford "in or about July 2014," according to the lawsuit. Her "duties included providing management and oversight to planning, building, housing, code enforcement, economic development and cannabis divisions and projects."
The 175-page report commissioned by the City detailed a 20-month period, during which Mata worked for Hanford.
Although the lawsuit does not name a specific dollar amount for damages, last year Mata requested $1.25 million in return for a voluntary written resignation from her position with the city.
As reported in the Hanford Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2021, the report quoted then-Hanford City Council candidate Jacob Sanchez as claiming Brieno had told him, "He did not trust a woman to hold the job Ms. Mata held and that a man was better suited for that job."
In her lawsuit, Mata cites the "Investigator" commissioned by the city.
"The Investigator found 14 of the 16 allegations were confirmed and supported by the evidence," according to the lawsuit.
Brieno, who was censured in March 2021 by the Hanford City Council largely because of complaints outlined in the investigative report, is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The censuring of Brieno reportedly came about because of an email from City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
A July 31, 2021 article in the Sentinel recapped how Cifuentez informed the council that Brieno's behavior was "in direct violation of the Council Handbook" and "had risen to the level of requiring a Council Censure of Mr. Brieno."
The Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. 21-07-R based on a third-party investigation, Mata's lawsuit claims.
"The Resolution confirmed Brieno unlawfully harassed, discriminated and retaliated against Mata," the suit states, adding that Brieno "disclosed her confidential personnel information; and abused his position as a council member."
Although Ramirez was not previously accused by Mata of harassment, discrimination or retaliation, the council member is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed two weeks ago.
"As officers and agents of the city, Brieno and Ramirez continue to undermine and discredit Mata and the neutral investigation," the lawsuit claims. "As recently as March 1, 2022, and during the open session of a City Council meeting, Ramirez requested an early reorganization of the City Council, presumably removing the current mayor — an outspoken opponent of Brieno's illegal treatment of Mata — from her seat as mayor."
The lawsuit accuses Brieno and Ramirez "as officers" of Hanford, of acting with "malice ... and fraud."
An article in the Sentinel alludes to a July 2019 meeting between Brieno and Mata regarding code enforcement issues.
"In her account of the meetings, Brieno wanted her to waive certain code requirements, which she could not do," the July 31, 2021, Sentinel article stated. "Brieno said he felt she had the discretion to make findings which would relieve the owners of an infraction."
One of the key elements in the lawsuit involves allegations that Mata's civil rights were violated when Brieno allegedly gained access to her confidential health records after she filed for a leave of absence because of a disability claim.
"Brieno intentionally intruded against Mata's expectation of privacy by obtaining and disclosing to others not privileged to know the information, confidential health information he obtained as an officer of the city," the suit states. "Mata had a reasonable expectation of privacy with respect to her personnel matters."
The suit also claims Ramirez "publicly disclosed information that showed Mata in a false light."
"There is clear and convincing evidence that Brieno and Ramirez knew the disclosure would create a false impression and acted with reckless disregard for the truth," the lawsuit states.
Brieno and Ramirez were in an all-day budget hearing Tuesday and not available for comment.