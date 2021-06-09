The Corcoran City Council is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Gatzka as the new Corcoran City Manager. After an extensive executive search, the Council found their top candidate in the County’s longest serving Director.

“The City Council is pleased with the appointment of Greg as our City Manager," said Mayor Pat Nolen. "He has the skills, experience and creativity that will have a real impact in our community.”

On June 8, 2021, the Council voted unanimously to appoint Greg Gatzka as their next top administrator for the City. Mr. Gatzka’s start date will be June 21, 2021. Mr. Gatzka brings 28 years of local government experience and a wealth of local County and City knowledge. He previously served 25 years with Kings County, and the last 11 ½ as the County’s Community Development Agency Director and LAFCO Executive Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and a Masters of Public Administration from California State University, Fresno. His professional career is highlighted by a solid commitment and priority to family, public service, community quality of life, transparency and ethics. He comes with an accomplished background in Community Development and local government administration that will serve as a great new partnership for the City.

Mr. Gatzka led many key development projects in Kings County, and he has been instrumental in expanding businesses and enhancing revenue growth for the County. Some of the projects he led include several large-scale commercial solar projects, Bravo Farms, Surf Ranch, and the new Jackson Ranch highway commercial development along Interstate 5. Mr. Gatzka said,

“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected by the Corcoran City Council to serve in this key leadership position. Corcoran is a great community, and I am excited to partner my abilities with this City to continue enhancing resident’s quality of life and be a part of some amazing community projects in the works.”