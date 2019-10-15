{{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senator Melissa Hurtado’s (D-Sanger) legislation, SB 260, 453, and 490, which will go into effect January 1, 2020.

Addressing access to healthcare and services for seniors, SB 260 helps to ensure Californians maintain health coverage by requiring that health plans and insurers give consumers who lose their coverage for any reason notices of the availability of Medi-Cal and Covered California coverage. Meanwhile, SB 453 will make it easier for older adults and people living with disabilities, as well as their families, to access support through additional funding facilitated by the Aging and Disability Resource Connection Program. Furthermore, SB 490 will ensure that CalFresh recipients are not forced to pay back over-issued food stamps that were a result of a county error.

“Today, the southern Central Valley faces some of the most limited access to healthcare services as well as an underrepresentation throughout California,” said Sen. Hurtado. “Working with families throughout the Valley, I’ve been able to experience firsthand that our needs are unlike any other regions. That’s why the Governor’s final signature on these bills are incredibly important in the lives of so many families.”

