Several area state representatives released statements reflecting their views on spending priorities after California Gov. Gavin Newsom released his 2022–23 budget.
Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) called this year's budget proposal "a step in the right direction," while noting California's legislature still has "a lot of work to do."
Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) referred to "historic spending levels coming to the Central Valley" as "investments" that will help build "much-needed infrastructure" and expand efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
Other regional state representatives — including senators Connie Leyva (D-Chino) and Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), and assemblymembers Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) and Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) — also issued press releases with their responses to Gov. Newsom's proposed budget.
State Surplus Reported
Due to a reportedly unanticipated surplus, Newsom was able to announce a $286.4 billion budget proposal for 2022–23, which the Associated Press (AP) called "massive."
AP reported the "surplus brings the state a long way from the gloom of 2020, when Newsom and state lawmakers cut spending, raised taxes and pulled money from the state's savings account to cover what they feared would be a pandemic-fueled $54 billion deficit."
Referring to his recent budget proposal as a response to "existential threats" like the coronavirus pandemic, wildfires and drought, Newsom included homelessness, income inequality and lack of health insurance under the existential umbrella.
The governor's budget proposal includes a reported $45.7 billion surplus, according to AP, "which is larger than previous estimates because his administration uses a different definition of what counts as a surplus."
Senator Melissa Hurtado
“Californians are frustrated and I cannot blame them. They haven’t felt the benefits of previous investments. The investments in this year’s budget are a step in the right direction to repair that broken trust, but the Legislature has a lot of work to do. Water and food security are among my highest concerns.
"We do not just need a gas tax holiday, we need a water tax holiday, and we need to protect our food and water systems from climate change and cyber terrorism.
"We must address the bed shortage at hospitals, especially in impoverished communities. We need to rethink and take urgent action to provide opportunities to California’s workforce.
"More importantly, we need investments to improve our state institutions and make them function in [the] 21st century digital age. We are living in a different time and our investments need to reflect the California we are living in today and the one of tomorrow too.”
Assemblymember Rudy Salas
"I am pleased to see the historic levels of investment coming to the Central Valley that will build long-term water infrastructure, strengthen our local law enforcement and their response to theft, and grow our economy with more workforce development.
"These investments, in addition to our expansion of the state's COVID-19 response and $20.9 billion in our rainy day fund, will help California continue as a strong economic powerhouse."
Senator Shannon Grove
"Governor Newsom’s budget over taxes and over-regulates Californians while continuing to push the same policies that have resulted in the highest cost of living, the highest poverty, historically high crime rates and worsening homeless crisis, despite record high spending.
"In December, Senator [Mike] McGuire and I called on the governor to increase the number of state firefighters to meet the increasing demands of wildfire management, and I am pleased he has set aside $400 million for this proposal.
"I appreciate the governor’s focus on the drought’s impact on food producers and funding for water conveyance, but with no additional money for water storage, the budget is still not serious about addressing California’s food and water security.
"I hope the governor understands we can’t import 100% of the food the Central Valley grows. I am also strongly opposed to the governor’s continued war on the state’s oil and gas industry, which provides good jobs for thousands of families and energy security for all Californians.
"The governor and the majority party must prioritize the immediate needs of Californians, instead of focusing on their utopian Government controlled state."
Assemblymember Devon Mathis
"It is apparent that this budget is the embodiment of the unaffordability of California. For the past few budget cycles, the State has posted record surpluses, even despite the devastation wrought upon the economy by the COVID pandemic.
"...The Governor announced billions in new spending, most of which will require ongoing funding obligations. Assuming these surpluses are finite, I’m concerned that the state will become far more unaffordable for working families.
“While there are many areas of commendable spending within the Governor’s proposed budget, I’m frustrated with the spend, spend, spend approach taken within this and previous budgets. In order to make California an affordable place to live for our working families, the State must do a far better job of analyzing the successes of our spending, rather than just dumping more money into critical issues.
“I am grateful that this budget realizes the importance of workforce development programs, especially with regard to the health and human services profession. Too often, the Valley is left critically underserved within our healthcare workforce, resulting in unacceptable wait times to receive care or a lack of access altogether.”
Senator Connie M. Leyva
“[The] budget proposal by Governor Newsom certainly prioritizes the current and ongoing needs of California residents. In particular, I appreciate his continued focus on strengthening access to childcare, addressing the climate crisis, and improving education.
“This budget includes over $300 million to support much needed rate increases for childcare providers who have remained committed to our youngest learners throughout this pandemic. I am pleased that the steps necessary to reach reimbursement rate reform are in the proposed budget.
"I am also pleased that the budget includes tens of thousands of additional subsidized slots, bringing the total number of childcare slots to over 145,000.
“I applaud the inclusion of $7.6 million in the budget to further implement the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance Program ... which requires a smog check program for heavy duty trucks.
“I am delighted by the historic funding for education, which will continue to set California as an educational leader across the nation. Specifically, I celebrate the additional option for an ADA hold-harmless, as well as investments in green school buses, $373 million for early learning rate reform, additional $3.4 billion for expanded learning, $1.5 billion for new career pathways, $500 million for special education, and addressing the total cost of attendance in higher education through efforts such as student housing."
Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula
“I deeply appreciate Governor Newsom’s commitment to this vital expansion that, in a word, will be transformative for hundreds of thousands of Californians.
"I’m also profoundly grateful to the advocates who have fought for this much-needed change, and I’m excited to keep working with them through its implementation.
“When I was an emergency room physician, I saw how the lack of insurance weighed on patients, how they delayed care or didn’t seek it at all until their condition had reached a critical stage. We know the unjust exclusion to health care means people get sicker and die sooner.
“COVID-19 has shown clearly how imperative it is to bring equity to our health care system, especially as the pandemic killed and struck Latinos and other ethnic minorities the hardest as well as those living in our most vulnerable communities.
"This expansion is nothing short of life-changing.”
