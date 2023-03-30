Former Hanford mayor Dan Chin, who sat for three consecutive terms on the City Council, has died, according to the City.
“He was amazing,” Chin’s fiancée, Laura Akers, said Thursday. “He was a very self-confident guy, and that’s why people called him. He got things done. He would help you, cry with you, be a shoulder to lean on, and he would do that for everybody.”
Chin, 65, was born and raised in Hanford and served as a member of City Council from 2000 to 2012 and as mayor on more than one occasion. Prior to retiring in 2012, Chin also helped run Buddy’s Trophies. Chin also served as a member of the Planning Commission, Hanford Elementary School District Board and the Hanford Improvement Association.
City Councilmember Lou Martinez, who served on the City Council with Chin, and Hanford Mayor Travis Paden described Chin as a person committed to Hanford.
“He really was into doing what he could to improve Hanford, especially our downtown,” Martinez said. “Anything that would be instrumental in improving our community, he would be very involved and very committed.”
Akers described Chin as a man who loved football season, his family, concerts, an occasional trip to the casino or just relaxing in the sun.
“A lot of people didn’t see the softer side of him like I did,” Akers said. “He was a super generous guy who was always trying to help whoever he could. He would give the shirt off his back. Any time anyone needed anything, Dan was the first person they would call.”
Chin was quadriplegic, and Akers, who is also quadriplegic, said Chin was all about being positive and having a positive mental attitude. When he was first diagnosed with pneumonia a few months ago, Chin told Akers he would beat it. According to Akers, Chin never let his disability define him or hold him back from getting done what needed to get done.
“He was quadriplegic, but he probably did more in an hour than most people do in a day,” Akers said. “He was constantly on the phone, on the go, just a busy guy. Someone was always calling him, needing advice or just to talk.”
In an interview with the Sentinel in 2012, Chin said that the highlights of his political career were the development of Freedom Park, the Hanford Learning Center, the creation of a regional commercial zone at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard and the implementation of special zoning to protect downtown Hanford.
“The list is endless,” Paden said, when asked about Chin’s legacy. “He’s had so much input. I’ve worked with Mr. Chin when he was on the council. We were doing the Facebook campaign to bring In-N-Out to Hanford, and he was just so supportive of our coalition of In-N-Out goers.”
After winning his first election in 2000, Chin ran unopposed in 2004. In 2008, Chin won his seat with 51% of the vote, compared to the next most popular candidate’s 38%.
For Martinez and Paden, Chin was a source of wisdom.
“It was a pleasure and an honor to serve with him on council, because he guided me through the workings of the council, the workings of the city government,” Martinez said. “He was instrumental in helping me make it through my time on the council.”
Chin’s third term on the City Council stirred the most controversy. Accused of wastefully spending city dollars after increasing the budget for the city attorney and overlooking complaints about then-City Manager Hilary Straus, a group of locals subsequently led an effort to what would have been the first recall of a Hanford mayor since the 1980s.
But Sentinel coverage described Chin as “unfazed” by the recall effort.
“If there are people out there who aren’t happy with what I’m doing, they certainly have the right to do that,” Chin said in August of 2011. “This is America.”
Martinez said that though politics can become controversial, Chin was always passionate about giving people a voice in their local government.
“That was one of his objectives, to make sure people got involved in their local politics,” Martinez said. “Not necessarily whether they agreed with him or not, just to have a voice in the government and the community. We have to reach out to the community. He did that, and he did that very well.”
The recall effort faltered once the group began seeking signatures for a petition. The group organizing the recall then put their efforts behind electing then-candidate Mike Spicer, who died in September of 2022.
But Chin was uninterested in another term, stepping down as mayor in November of 2012 for health reasons and saying it was time for him to find a new way to give back to his community.
“He was honest, dedicated, very committed to Hanford and the future of Hanford, just a person who had the best interests of Hanford in mind always,” Martinez said.
Chin kept in touch with the pulse of Hanford politics for years, penning a guest commentary on the consequences of proposed zoning ordinances in the Sentinel in October 2021.
“Every time he came to the microphone during a City Council meeting, he offered history,” Paden said. “He was very knowledgeable on the history of the town. He offered his opinion, his thoughts. He is going to be sorely missed.”