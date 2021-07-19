Residents will have their first chance to learn about Kings County redistricting and share their ideas Tuesday morning during the first public hearing.
The hearing will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the redistricting tools and what neighborhoods and communities are important to consider in the process.
According to a new California voting rights law, Kings County is required to hold four public hearings, three during regular County supervisors meetings and one in the evening, to keep residents informed on the process and seek their input.
“The Board will be seeking input from the community for the next district map for the supervisors,” said Kyria Martinez, assistant county administrative officer. “This is an opportunity for residents to share how they think district boundaries should be drawn.”
Martinez said this hearing will mainly serve as a kickoff for the following meetings. The agenda includes definition of some key terms involved in redistricting, background on some of the rules the new map must follow and an introduction to the mapping tools available to the public.
According to the agenda, members of the public will be able to speak on why a given community should be considered a neighborhood or special community of interest, therefore not allowed to be put in separate districts.
The County will be providing live Spanish translation for the public hearing, which will be available for those watching over Zoom or attending in person. Links for the English and Spanish version of the meeting can be found at redistrictking.com/schedule/.
Members of the public can make comments during the hearing in person or via Zoom. If residents wish to make a public comment but can’t attend the meeting, they can email bosquestions@co.kings.ca.us.
The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube and will be later posted to YouTube and across the social media pages for Redistrict Kings, Martinez said.
Any member of the public is welcome to attend the meeting at 1400 West Lacey Blvd. However, due to COVID-19 safe measures, the board chambers can only have 20 attendees at this time.
The public hearing is required by law to start promptly at 10 a.m. The next public hearing will take place Aug. 31.
