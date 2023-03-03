Low- and moderate-income residents in Hanford have the opportunity Tuesday to give the City Council input on how to effectively use an estimated $521,703 in Community Development Block Grant money.

The opportunity comes during a Council study session at 4 p.m. at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., which precedes the council's 7 p.m. regular meeting.

The money must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents, with potential uses including public services, housing activities and planning and administration. Staff has recommend that most of the money be put towards public services, program administration and housing rehabilitation, with $200,000 left for a category referred to as “other eligible projects and activities.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you