Low- and moderate-income residents in Hanford have the opportunity Tuesday to give the City Council input on how to effectively use an estimated $521,703 in Community Development Block Grant money.
The opportunity comes during a Council study session at 4 p.m. at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., which precedes the council's 7 p.m. regular meeting.
The money must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents, with potential uses including public services, housing activities and planning and administration. Staff has recommend that most of the money be put towards public services, program administration and housing rehabilitation, with $200,000 left for a category referred to as “other eligible projects and activities.”
Also during the study session, the Council will be updated on how effectively districts throughout the city are landscaped, and examine funding for the city's landscape assessment districts. A map included with the March 7 agenda packet rated over 40 districts from A to E based on how frequently they were landscaped.
After the study session there will be a closed session regarding ongoing pieces of litigation including two workers’ compensation cases and the separate case Ortiz. V. City of Hanford.
Approval of a compromise agreement with Luis D. Ortiz Alonzo has already on the agenda’s consent calendar, meaning that the agreement will be automatically approved unless a member of the council or the public requests it be pulled for discussion.
The council meeting will end with a presentation by the Hanford Fire Department seeking direction to apply for the FEMA Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program.
The program could supply Hanford Fire with $2 million or more, according to the agenda, to hire six firefighters who would be able to cover overtime and backfill vacancies.
City staff says in the agenda that an initial $51,000 investment required for safety equipment and recruiting to bring the firefighters on board would eventually lead to overall savings for the department by reducing overtime expenses.