Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes faces allegations of sexual harassment against a county employee.
The complaint alleges that these incidents began in 2018 when the male complainant was going through a divorce and was staying in an apartment next to Fagundes’ home while going through a divorce. The complaint was filed on July 6.
The complainant reportedly offered to pay rent to Fagundes, which he subsequently refused.
The complaint claims that Fagundes made such inappropriate actions as: Touching, lewd text messages, and discussing his sex life.
“All of Fagundes’ highly improper acts and communications caused Claimant to feel extremely uncomfortable, abused and traumatized,” the claim reads. “As Fagundes continued to act improperly (despite Claimant’s many requests for Fagundes to stop), Claimant felt increasingly helpless and hopeless.”
As a result of general and special damages, the claim adds that the complainant will have to go on medical retirement.
However, Fagundes has stated that he wants everything to come out and wants full transparency on the matter.
The Hanford Sentinel has reached out to Fagundes’ attorneys and said that both he, and his legal representative, are willing to talk to the press. An interview has been set up for early next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.