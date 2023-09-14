Hurricane Hilary delivered wind and rain to many of California’s table grape vineyards at peak harvest time for most of the 90 varieties grown in the state. The immediate aftermath of the hurricane brought additional rain and humidity to many growing areas, compounding problems and loss.
“The impact of the hurricane and its aftermath is devastating and heartbreaking,” said Kathleen Nave, president of the California Table Grape Commission. “To say that the grower and farmworker community is in shock is an understatement.”
With approximately 30% of the crop harvested when the hurricane hit, it is projected that 35% of the remaining crop — 25 million boxes — has been lost.
“The revised estimate for the California crop is 71.9 million 19-pound boxes,” said Nave. “The last time the crop was under 75 million boxes was 1994.”
Noting that it is typical for California to ship over 65% of its crop after Sept. 1, Nave said that based on the revised estimate there are still over 45 million boxes of grapes the industry plans to ship.
“Reaching consumers at retail stores is a major focus of the work done by the commission,” Nave said. “Partnering with retailers to get grapes on store shelves and to promote them to consumers is work that will continue throughout the season.”
Nave said that retailers understand the damage the storm caused and the many ways that labor costs will increase as a result.
“Retailers understand that even with skilled workers it will take more time to harvest much of the remaining crop and that accordingly, to keep grapes on the retail shelves throughout the fall the price paid to growers will need to be enough to make it worthwhile to harvest.”
Nave said the industry plans to continue assessing the situation in the weeks ahead, providing updates as needed, and that the commission will continue its retail promotion activities and consumer advertising campaigns throughout the season.
2023 processing tomato crop up 21%
As of May 15, California’s tomato processors reported they have or will have contracts for 12.7 million tons of processing tomatoes for 2023.
This production estimate is 2.4% higher than the January intentions forecast of 12.4 million tons and 21.4% above the final 2022 contracted production total.
The May contracted acreage of 254,000 is 2.4% above the January intentions forecast of 248,000 acres and 24,000 acres more than last year’s final contracted acreage.
Fresno County remains the top California county in contracted planted acreage for 2023 with 62,300 acres. Yolo, Merced, San Joaquin and Kings make up the remaining top five counties, accounting for 63.8% percent of the 2023 total contracted planted acreage for California.
After three years of drought conditions, heavy winter storms brought an unprecedented amount of rain to the state, flooding areas in the Central Valley. Fields were wet and muddy well into spring, preventing farmers from planting on schedule. Transplanting continued through May and temperatures remained cooler than normal, resulting in a lag in crop maturity.
There is concern that harvest will not be staggered enough for a balanced flow of tomatoes to the canneries. Despite the setbacks, the availability of water and another increase in price agreements have encouraged producers to contract the highest number of planted acres since 2016.
This early processing tomato estimate is funded by the California League of Food Producers.
Valencia prices up
California Citrus Mutual reports that a month ago, Valencia prices were averaging around $14. This week, it is averaging $17.39. Size structure has been good, and navel orange supply has been gone for a few weeks, which are two large factors for the increase in price. Another factor to the price increases this week is imports dropped. The crop is about 63% harvested, with utilization right around 70%.
Peach prices up on Georgia freeze
According to the University of Georgia, the state normally produces more than 130 million pounds of peaches annually. This season they lost more than 90% of their crop after abnormally warm weather in the winter and a late-season freeze, says Dario Chavez, an associate professor of Horticulture. The last time things were this bad was 1955, according to Lawton Pearson of Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, Ga.
That leaves the California crop to supply fresh peaches to the market. Prices to growers are up this year.
The USDA Market website says peaches from the San Joaquin Valley fetched $39 a box in Los Angeles for size 40 compared to just $18 a box on the same date— Aug. 30 — in 2022.