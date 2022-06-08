With all 336 precincts reporting, it is assured that Congressman David Valadao (R-21) and Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-32) will face off in the November general election.
Salas earned 9,243 votes – or 47.1%.
Splitting the Republican vote three ways were Valadao with 5,042 votes (25.7%), local rancher Chris Mathys with 3,819 votes (19.4%) and local businessman Adam Medeiros with 1,538 votes (7.8%).
Neither Salas nor Valadao were immediately available for comment.
The two will vie for the newly-drawn District 22 in November.