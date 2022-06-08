With all 336 precincts reporting, it is assured that Congressman David Valadao (R-21) and Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-32) will face off in the November general election.

Salas earned 9,243 votes – or 47.1%.  

Splitting the Republican vote three ways were Valadao with 5,042 votes (25.7%), local rancher Chris Mathys with 3,819 votes (19.4%) and local businessman Adam Medeiros with 1,538 votes (7.8%).

Neither Salas nor Valadao were immediately available for comment.

The two will vie for the newly-drawn District 22 in November.

Editor/Lifestyles Reporter

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

