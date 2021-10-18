Monday, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 21st District.
Standing with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, California Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, community supporters, union workers, local leaders and family, Salas pledged to be a tireless champion for Central Valley families. California’s 21st Congressional District, currently held by Republican David Valadao, is one of the most disadvantaged districts across the entire country, according to a release from Salas. The release added that Salas is committed to being a Congressman who will ensure Valley voices are heard and respected in Washington D.C.
“I am beyond humbled to have received so much support encouraging me to run for Congress,” said Assemblymember Rudy Salas. “As a kid from the Valley, I want to deliver for my community in the best way that I can. In the State Assembly, I’ve brought home hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to increase workforce development, build clean water infrastructure, improve public safety, expand educational opportunities and fight Valley Fever. With the community’s support, I know that we can make sure that Washington once again delivers for the Central Valley on the issues that most affect us. Thank you for the overwhelming support and I look forward to the work ahead!”
Born and raised in the Central Valley, Assemblymember Salas is a lifelong Valley resident, who worked his way from laboring in the fields with his father to graduating from UCLA and becoming the first Latino Bakersfield City Councilmember in its 112 year history.
In his five terms in the California State Assembly, Rudy Salas has stood by his commitment to take a stand for Central Valley families and deliver for the region, the release stated. In the past year, Assemblymember Salas secured $50 million of dedicated investments for Central Valley projects that will expand local nursing programs and construct an emergency response center, a cooling center, a clean water well, a new building at Bakersfield College — Delano campus, and secured millions for our local students and colleges. Additionally, Assemblymember Salas helped save Kern Medical Hospital from closing its doors, was instrumental in ensuring small business assistance and protective equipment got to residents and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Assemblymember Salas is ready to take on this tough challenge and flip California’s 21st Congressional District to ensure Central Valley residents have the voice and respect in Washington that they deserve, the release stated.
