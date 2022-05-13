Kings County voters will have a lot of options when they hit the polls for the June 7 primary.
In addition to multiple state-wide primary elections, the ballot features many races and measures that would affect Kings County residents specifically.
The following are local issues to be voted on. Depending on what part of Kings County and which district you live in, your ballot may look slightly different.
Measures
Measure F is the lone measure on the ballot and it would adopt a .5% Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance. The ordinance would add an additional .5% to the sales tax, bringing it up to 7.75% in most of Kings County and 8.75% in Corcoran.
If adopted, the tax increase would be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. The proceeds, estimated at $11.7 million per year, would be used exclusively to support the personnel, infrastructure and equipment needs of the Kings County Fire Department. The ordinance needs 50% plus one vote to pass.
Proponents, including Kings County firefighters, say that the funds would go toward increased staffing and better equipment, including upgrades to an “aging” fleet. Opponents point out that the ordinance would not benefit Lemoore or Hanford City fire departments and that tax revenue gathered in those cities would be used outside of those communities.
Board of Supervisors
Three seats on the County Board of Supervisors are up for grabs, though only two of those are contested.
A three-way runoff race in District 1 sees Edward Neal, a farmer, and Martin Chavez, a farmer relations director, challenging incumbent Joe Neves. If one of the candidates receives 50 percent of the vote, they will automatically win the seat. However, if no one manages to get that share of the vote, then the top two vote-getters will run against each other in the fall. The district encompasses Lemoore and Stratford.
The retirement of Craig Pedersen leaves District 4, encompassing Armona and parts of Hanford, wide open. Alicia Ramirez, a Kings County Office of Education trustee, and local businessman Rusty Robinson vie for the seat.
Incumbent Doug Verboon is running unopposed for re-election in District 3, which covers the northern sections of Hanford and Lemoore.
Kings County District Attorney
Incumbent DA Keith Fagundes and challenger Sarah Hacker vie for the title of Kings County District Attorney.
Fagundes was elected to the position in 2014. Hacker, a former Kings County deputy district attorney is a current partner in the Dias Law Firm.
22nd Congressional District
Once solely comprised of the 21st District, the recent census has caused Congressional districts to be redrawn in a way that will see the County be represented by the 20th and 22nd districts.
Current 21st District Representative David Valadao is running for the newly-drawn 22nd District seat. The Republican faces challenges from fellow conservatives Hanford businessman and KCOE board member Adam Madeiros and rancher Chris Mathys. Also running is Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-32), a Democrat.
20th Congressional District
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who currently represents California’s 23rd District is running for re-election to represent the 20th District.
Republicans James Macauley and James Davis are also on the ballot, as are Democrats Ben Dewell and Marisa Wood.
State Senator, 16th District
Incumbent Melissa Hurtado, a Democrat, faces challengers Nicole Parra and Bryan Osorio from the left side of the aisle and Gregory Tatum and David Shepard from the right.
Other local races
Todd Barlow, current Superintendent of Schools, is running for re-election unopposed.
David Robinson seeks re-election as Kings County Sheriff. He runs unopposed.
Current Kings County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Kristine Lee is running for re-election unopposed.
No write-in candidates have been approved by the County.
How to vote
Residents of Kings County have a myriad of options in terms of how to vote.
Ballots have been sent out and can be returned by mail, no stamp required, by ballot drop box or at any voting center.
Voting Centers at the Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. and one at the Kings County Office of Education, Lemoore Service Center, at 876 East D St. will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29 through Monday, June 6 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
More voting stations will open closer to Election Day. The following voting centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4 through Monday, June 6 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
- Avenal Recreation Center, 717 E. Monterey St., Avenal.
- Recreation Association of Corcoran Gymnasium, 900 Dairy Ave., Corcoran.
- Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St., Hanford.
- Sierra Pacific High School Gymnasium, 1259 N. 13th Ave., Hanford.
- Lemoore Civic Auditorium, 435 C. St., Lemoore.
Official drop boxes are now operational and located at:
- Commission on Aging/Senior Center, 10953 14th Ave., Armona.
- Avenal Branch Library, 501 E. Kings St., Avenal.
- Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford.
- Home Garden Community Service District, 11677 2nd Pl., Hanford.
- Kings County Elections Office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford.
- Hanford High School, 120 E. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford.
- Lemoore Parks and Recreation, 721 W. Cinnamon Dr., Lemoore.
- Central Union Elementary, 15783 18th Ave., Lemoore.
- Masonic Lodge, 647 W. Bush St., Lemoore.
- Kettleman City Branch Library, 104 Becky Please St., Kettleman City.