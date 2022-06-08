Incumbent District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s election, but not by enough that he can put away the pins and lawn signs just yet.
With 782 votes (47.68%), Neves bested challengers Martin Chavez and Edward Neal, who had 487 (29.7%) and 371 (22.62%) votes, respectively. As Neves was unable to secure at least half of the vote, he will now face Chavez in the November general election.
“You always aim high, but I think with a three-person race and low turnout, it’s not the most desirable outcome, but it’s certainly good when you finish first or second,” Neves said.
Neves, who has represented District 1 for nearly 30 years, said that he will retool his campaign somewhat heading into November. More focus will be paid to online campaigning, he said.
“I think we were a little short in this campaign season, so we’re going to work on that a little bit,” he said. “And we’ll work on more hard copy outreach as well.”
Neves noted that in years past he spent more effort on door hangers, mailers and other information people could have “in their hands,” a method he’ll focus more on by fall.
Neves cited his work in the community as the driving force behind the voter support he received.
“We work hard in the district all the time, not just during campaign season. Hopefully that’s what made the difference,” Neves said.
A phone call to Chavez was not returned Wednesday afternoon.
In District 4, local businessman Rusty Robinson sailed to a clean victory over Alicia Ramirez. Ramirez, who works as a field representative for Assemblymember Rudy Salas earned 769 votes (40.52%) while Robinson garnered 1,129 votes (59.48%), with 100% of precincts reporting.
"We're real pleased with the support and the apparent outcome," Robinson said. "We look forward to the official results and are grateful."
District 4, encompassing Armona and parts of Hanford, was left open after Craig Pedersen decided to retire.
Robinson said that he looks forward to working with Pedersen in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. Once sworn in in January, water and public safety will be his main concerns, he said.
"For me, water is No. 1," he said. "It's one of our most challenging issues."
Ramirez did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, District 3 incumbent Doug Verboon, running unopposed, garnered 2,577 votes, keeping him the representative of the northern parts of Lemoore and Hanford.