Polling sites in Kings County saw a steady flow of voters, despite statewide expectations for a low voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election.
Felix Bravo, a sophomore at Kansas State who is home for the summer, was working at the Longfield Center polling station, one of seven in Kings County.
"It was really crazy around 9 o'clock, just people coming in steady. We'll have slower periods then it picks back up again, but it was really busy this morning for sure," he said.
The gymnasium, at 560 S. Douty St., was filled with voters waiting to cast their ballots.
Cody Ruch, a Hanford resident, said the two main issues he cared to vote on were Measure F, a proposal to raise sales tax across most of Kings County to 7.75%, and California's governor. He said Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was as a reason he wanted Newsom replaced.
"I don't like how he has handled the pandemic, I just think somebody else would be better suited to that office," Ruch said.
The race for Kings County District Attorney was on Scott Ventling's mind.
"I want a district attorney that will actually prosecute the criminals and not just let them off easy. So I voted for Sarah Hacker," he said.
At the Kings County Government Center polling station, Dennis and Nancy Pieortte were working on filling out their ballots.
"Everything is of such great importance, I want to make sure my vote is the best one I could have made," Nancy said.
The atmosphere at the Center was relaxed and unhurried — in the middle of the room islands were set up for those who held paper ballots and on the east facing wall was a row of voting computers.
One poll worker, who declined to give her name, said that she expected a wave of voters around 5 p.m. after many get off work.
"The morning was busy but it's slowed down a bit," said another poll worker, who also didn't want to be named.
Voter Joey Fragoso said he was most interested in a new governor, citing the increase in gas prices, and Measure F was on the minds of many voters as well.
In May the Hanford City Council voted to formally oppose the measure, which needs a 50% plus one vote to pass, because the proceeds would go only to support the Kings County Fire Department.
Apolinar Fonseca and Daniel Torres were both voting in favor of Measure F.
"Of course I'd vote to support first responders," Torres said. "I want them to have the proper equipment and training to save lives."
To cast their ballot, voters who were property registered could either fill out a printed ballot or the electronic system. Each station was manned by a poll worker to help ensure privacy and accuracy of the ballots.
Poll centers opened for voting at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.
Officials at the County of Kings Elections Department Kings County said they expected a large turn out Tuesday.
"We have had many voters express their thoughts of the ballots available and plenty of first time voters register for this election," a spokesperson from the election office said Monday.
Early voting started May 28 in some locations and June 4 in others.