Incumbent Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes is seeking reelection on June 7 with a platform that emphasizes upholding the law, protecting victims and doing what is right.
First elected in 2014, Fagundes points to accomplishments such as clearing the backlog of cases waiting to be reviewed and moved to court.
"We have transformed the backlogged, rudderless ship that it once was to something that has structure and organization," Fagundes said, referring to the system. "It has efficiency. When I took office, there was a huge backlog of cases. Nearly 3,900, I think, before there was 1,800 sitting on attorney's desks and there was 2,100 sitting with clerical waiting to be moved to court."
Part of the improvement has been a switch to digital case processing under Fagundes' leadership.
The District Attorney's office has also brought unprecedented victim outreach programs to the community, Fagundes said. An example, he said, is the Lisa Project, which examines the realities of child abuse and now has the second permanent exhibit in the state here in Kings County.
"We've also put out a victim mass casualty unit, and we are going to be poised for the tragic events that happened just recently, again in another small town in this country," Fagundes said, referring to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. "So we're going to be poised to respond and take care of victims when the need comes. We hope it never does, but it will. We also created the child advocacy unit here in the office."
The child advocacy unit is a place for child victims to receive evaluations, medical exams and interviews at the same time and location to minimize trauma. There have also been changes made to staffing, with two prosecuters being assigned to gang related cases.
Fagundes spoke about his interest in becoming district attorney, saying "people come to the system and the criminal side. Whether you're a victim and sometimes even defendants, they're lost and intimidated, they don't know what the future is going to bring, so you can guide people through, even defendants and let them know. Look, there's a path, but here's your responsibility in it."
He elaborated further, "we don't ignore the defendants' rights either, we make sure they get a fair trial. They're treated fairly, and when they leave here, they know that their conviction is sound."
The youngest of seven children, Fagundes was born and raised in Kings County.
"It just felt like home to be able to do good for other people who otherwise would not be able to take care of their own situation. I will always go with what's right over what's popular," said Fagundes.
Speaking to a complaint filed against him by a county employee alleging sexual harassment in July 2021, Fagundes said he has confidence people have seen the good work he's done, and that they know him.
"They know my character," he said. "They know the allegations are false, they know they're going to fail. I'm not even being sued. OK, people are telling people that I'm being sued and I'm not, it's the county that is. I'm not worried about the allegations. People can call me and ask about them, my number is out there."
Fagundes has been endorsed by agencies including the Kings County Latino Round Table, the Republican Party of Kings County, the Hanford Professional Firefighters Association, and the Hanford Police Officers Association.