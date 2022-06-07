Early results indicate Salas, Valadao will meet in November
Early voting results indicate that Congressman David Valado (R) and Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) will vie for California’s newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District this fall.
Salas, the lone Democrat at the ballot, garnered 40 percent of the vote. The other three candidates split the Republican vote, with Valadao earning 25 percent. Local businessman Adam Medeiros and rancher Chris Mathys earned 18 and 16 percent, respectively.
These were early numbers, released by the County at 8:10 p.m., shortly after polls closed. Only about 4,000 ballots had been counted at presstime.
Valadao currently represents California’s 21st District. Due to the recent Census, that district, which encompassed all of Kings County, has been redrawn and the county will now be part of both the 20th and 22nd districts.
Salas represents the 32nd Assembly District, which is comprised of part of Bakersfield as well as Hanford, Delano, Lemoore, Avenal, Corcoran and other near-by cities.
Early results indicate failure of Measure F
According to early results Tuesday night, voters were showing clear opposition to Measure F.
Votes opposing the passage of Measure F were at 5,086, or 60.85% at about 9 a.m., while the votes supporting the measure came in at 3,272, or 39.15%.
Measure F would adopt a .5% Transactions and Use Tax. The measure would add an additional .5% to the county-level sales tax, thereby increasing the tax rate in Kings County from 0.25% to 0.75% at a county level and raising the total sales tax to 7.75% in most of Kings County and 8.75% in Corcoran.
The money would generate $11 million that would be dedicated to the Kings County fire and emergency services.
Opponents note that the measure would only benefit the County and not municipal agencies.
Notably, Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass spoke at a City Council meeting recently in opposition.
Pendergrass stated, "It goes against the brother and sisterhood of the fire service I am a part of to oppose this however, it only serves to benefit some of the first responders in the county and it's my job to advocate for the people of the Hanford Fire Department."
The Hanford City Council made a formal proclamation of opposition during that same City Council meeting, with Councilmember Francisco Ramirez stating that, "I will be the first in line to support our fire and police departments, this proposition just doesn't do that."
— Staff Reports