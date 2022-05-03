Hanford saw an evening of lively debate between candidates vying for two local offices in the June primary election.
The Hanford Chapter of the 1776 Sons of Liberty hosted the Kings County District Attorney Debate and 22nd Congressional District Town Hall Monday evening at First Baptist Church in Hanford.
In the first of two debates, Congressional candidates Chris Mathys, a local rancher, and Kings County board of education trustee Adam Medeiros made their case for why they should represent California’s vacant 22nd District. David Valadao, a Republican that represents the 21st District, and Democratic challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas declined invitations to take part in the debate.
Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes and challenger Sarah Hacker vied for the votes of those in attendance and watching via livestream in the second of the night’s debates.
The debates were moderated by the organization’s first and former president, Jeff Mora, who drew from questions submitted by locals on social media.
Hacker was a deputy DA with the Kings County District Attorney's office from 2006 to 2015, prior to joining Hanford's Diaz Law Firm, where she is a partner.
Fagundes has served as District Attorney since Jan. 5, 2015. His career has been embroiled in controversy since July 2021 when a male staffer accused him of sexual harassment. That topic was not brought up during the debate.
Prompted by a question, Fagundes stated that his strengths lie in his work ethic and his ability to take on difficult cases.
“I stand up for what’s right and I stand up for people, especially the little people,” he said. “I’ve been fighting a fight against a bunch of liberals these days because I will stand up against a woman who will kill her baby in the womb with her drugs.”
The topic of stillborn prosecutions was perhaps the most contentious of the night, as the two candidates traded barbs.
Fagundes also touted the efficiency of the DA’s office under his leadership.
Hacker expressed her belief that justice must be objective, as one of her strengths.
“As your District Attorney, I will not work for the good ol’ boys club,” Hacker said to applause from the crowd. “I don’t care if someone has a father with a lot of money. I don’t care if they’ve lived in the county for a long time. Those things do not matter to me. I promise you that I will prosecute cases based on the merits of the case, not by any political favor. If the District Attorney’s office fails in this mission, then our criminal justice system fails.“
The two discussed topics ranging from officer-involved shootings, how to deal with Kings County’s growing population from a law enforcement point of view and drug rehabilitation programs.
The congressional candidates began by sharing their priorities in running for election.
“The main reason I’m running is I personally support President Trump. I think he did a great job,” Mathys said. “And when Mr. Valadao decided to impeach him – and as you can see tonight, he didn’t bother showing up to tell us why – it told me that he wasn’t a true conservative.”
Madeiros also expressed concern with current leadership.
“I believe we’ve been betrayed by way too many politicians,” Medeiros said. “That is why that when I tell you I’m running, I am going to run to fight for water and law enforcement and education but my main purpose to get to Washington right now is to push back against this socialist agenda they have shoved down our throat for the last two years.”
Mathys, who like Madeiros is a Republican, also denounced socialism and voiced support for local law enforcement. Both expressed support for the Second Amendment and imposing term limits on the Legislative branch.
“Six years should be the max. I am a firm believer in six years as your term limit, regardless of what the law says. I challenge every politician, if you’ve been there more than six years, you are the problem. If we’re in the situation we’re in and you’ve been in office for 30 years, you are the problem. It’s that simple.”
Madeiros said that what sets him apart from other candidates is that he doesn’t necessarily want to be a Congressmember, but he feels it’s his God-given calling to be a leader and to help the people of the Valley.
Video of the full debate can be found at www.facebook.com/1776SONSOFLIBERTY.